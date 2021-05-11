English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 11th of May 2021

Announcement no. 48/2021





Jyske Realkredit’s auction for July 1st 2021 refinancing



Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auction on Friday 28th of May 2021 for loans in Cover pool E.

The refinancing amount and bond to be offered are specified in the table below:

Open Close Allocation Nave ISIN Amount mill. LCR Friday 28th of May 10:00 10.30 10:35 422.E.OA Cibor3 07/2025 DK0009405938 5.400 1B 11:00 11:30 11:35 422.E.OA Cibor3 07/2025 – Green bond DK0009405425 1.700 -

Auction terms appear in the appendix.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.



The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.

Appendix - Auctions terms

Refinancing principles floating-rate loans

Floating-rate loans are refinanced at one auction on 28th of May 2021. The bonds are offered and settled at a price of 100.20.

Based on the offer price, bids must be made in terms of the reference rate spread used for the regular coupon fixing. Bids must be placed correct to one basis point.

For all bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000

Type of auction

Bonds issued through Capital Centre E will be auctioned through Bloomberg’s auction system.

Allotment

All bids below the cut-off fixing spread will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread.

For bids at the exact cut-off fixing spread, proportional allocation may be used.

No bids above the cut-off fixing spread will be settled.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allotment at the auction will take place as soon as possible, and not later than 5 minutes after closing.

Value date

All bonds will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auction will be 1st of July 2021.

Reverse facility

As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Jyske Realkredit offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two days.

By means of the reverse facility, Jyske Realkredit offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 1 July 2021 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder. The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1 July 2021.

Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis. Please contact Jyske Realkredit, by Michael Dan Pedersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 21 or Kim Brodersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 22

Credit Ratings

All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre E rated AAA by S&P.

Reservations regarding auctions

If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloombergs auction system, a stock ex-change announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Other terms

Jyske Realkredit is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement