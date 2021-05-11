Global $12.7 Billion Pharmacogenomics Markets to 2026 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for pharmacogenomics should grow from $7.7 billion in 2021 to $12.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
Report Scope:
This report provides an updated review of pharmacogenomics, including materials, equipment, and strategies, and identifies current and emerging applications for pharmacogenomic products.
The report delineates the current market status for pharmacogenomics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The pharmacogenomics market is analyzed based on the following segments: technology, product type, end-user, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.
The analysis of current revenues for pharmacogenomics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.
Pharmacogenomics is a group of technologies focusing on the application of genomic testing to determine drug response. This relatively new field of life sciences, which combines biology, pharmacology and medicine to develop new drugs and optimize their dosage, is bringing numerous advantages in healthcare, including personalized medicine, therapies with high specificity, remedies for rare and hard-to-cure diseases, and treatments with reduced side effects.
The report has identified five main sectors in which pharmacogenomics finds current and potential applications: cardiovascular disease; neurological and psychiatric disorders; oncology; respiratory and inflammatory diseases; and health management and predictive medicine.
This study provides an updated review of pharmacogenomic technologies, including materials, equipment, strategies, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for pharmacogenomics by segment (technology, product type, end-user, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.
Applications for oncology currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, pharmacogenomic products are being used primarily for the treatment of breast, lung and blood cancer.
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Pharmacogenomics
- Global Market for Therapeutic Products
- Milestones in the History of Pharmacogenomics and Recent Events
- Current and Emerging Applications for Pharmacogenomics
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Oncology
- Respiratory and Inflammatory Diseases
- Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders
- Health Management and Predictive Medicine
- Others
Chapter 4 Technology
- Introduction
- Strategies, Methods, and Materials for Pharmacogenomics
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms
- Biomedical Informatics
- Testing Technologies
- Drug Types
- Latest Technological Developments, 2018 to Present
- Machine Learning Algorithm for Pharmacogenomics
- Biological Markers for Cancer Detection
- Pharmacogenomics Screening in Cancer Therapy
- Computational Modeling of Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms
- Genetic Polymorphisms Associated with Psoriasis
- Method for Preventing Side Effects with Immunotherapy
- Other Relevant R&D Activities
Chapter 5 Global Markets
- Outline of Analysis
- Global Market Summary
- Current Market Status
- Market by Technology
- Market by Product Type
- Market by End User
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
- Market Growth Trends
- Oncology
- Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders
- Respiratory and Inflammatory Diseases
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Other Applications
- Other Technological Trends
- Regional Trends
- Market Forecast
- Market by Technology
- Market by Product Type
- Market by End User
- Market by Application
- Market by Region
Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles
- Leading Suppliers of Pharmacogenomic Technologies
- Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Product Type and Region
- Other Industry Players
- Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies
- Bayer
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bristol Myers Squibb
- Diatech Pharmacogenomics
- Glaxosmithkline
- Illumina
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lgc Biosearch Technologies
- Nanostring
- Novartis
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Pfizer
- Qiagen
- Roche
- Spartan Bioscience
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 7 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Summary of Recently Awarded Patents
- General Trends
- Trends by Country and Region
- Trends by Assignee
- Trends by Patent Category
- Trends by Technology Type
- Trends by Application
