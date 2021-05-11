Global $12.7 Billion Pharmacogenomics Markets to 2026 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Oxford Nanopore Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for pharmacogenomics should grow from $7.7 billion in 2021 to $12.7 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope:

This report provides an updated review of pharmacogenomics, including materials, equipment, and strategies, and identifies current and emerging applications for pharmacogenomic products.

The report delineates the current market status for pharmacogenomics, defines trends, and presents growth forecasts for the next five years. The pharmacogenomics market is analyzed based on the following segments: technology, product type, end-user, application, and region. In addition, technological issues, including key events and the latest developments, are discussed.

The analysis of current revenues for pharmacogenomics is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends.

Pharmacogenomics is a group of technologies focusing on the application of genomic testing to determine drug response. This relatively new field of life sciences, which combines biology, pharmacology and medicine to develop new drugs and optimize their dosage, is bringing numerous advantages in healthcare, including personalized medicine, therapies with high specificity, remedies for rare and hard-to-cure diseases, and treatments with reduced side effects.

The report has identified five main sectors in which pharmacogenomics finds current and potential applications: cardiovascular disease; neurological and psychiatric disorders; oncology; respiratory and inflammatory diseases; and health management and predictive medicine.

This study provides an updated review of pharmacogenomic technologies, including materials, equipment, strategies, and applications. It also offers a detailed market analysis for pharmacogenomics by segment (technology, product type, end-user, application, and region), describing technical aspects and trends that will affect future growth of this market.

Applications for oncology currently account for the largest share of the market. Within this segment, pharmacogenomic products are being used primarily for the treatment of breast, lung and blood cancer.

The Report Includes:

60 data tables and 19 additional tables

An overview of the global market for pharmacogenomics

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation of current market for pharmacogenomics by product category, product type, application, and region and assessment of market growth trends

Analysis of the pharmacogenomics market, determination of the fastest-growing technologies; and highlights of the current and future market trends and latest technological developments

Description of the relevant research and development activities along with trends in recently issued U.S. patents

Identification of current and emerging applications for pharmacogenomics, and details of main pharmacogenomic products and technologies, and main characteristics of these technologies

Description of commercially available pharmacogenomic products, their production processes and related issues

Comprehensive profiles of major players in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novartis, Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (TFS)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Market Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Pharmacogenomics

Global Market for Therapeutic Products

Milestones in the History of Pharmacogenomics and Recent Events

Current and Emerging Applications for Pharmacogenomics

Cardiovascular Disorders

Oncology

Respiratory and Inflammatory Diseases

Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

Health Management and Predictive Medicine

Others

Chapter 4 Technology

Introduction

Strategies, Methods, and Materials for Pharmacogenomics

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms

Biomedical Informatics

Testing Technologies

Drug Types

Latest Technological Developments, 2018 to Present

Machine Learning Algorithm for Pharmacogenomics

Biological Markers for Cancer Detection

Pharmacogenomics Screening in Cancer Therapy

Computational Modeling of Single-Nucleotide Polymorphisms

Genetic Polymorphisms Associated with Psoriasis

Method for Preventing Side Effects with Immunotherapy

Other Relevant R&D Activities

Chapter 5 Global Markets

Outline of Analysis

Global Market Summary

Current Market Status

Market by Technology

Market by Product Type

Market by End User

Market by Application

Market by Region

Market Growth Trends

Oncology

Neurological and Psychiatric Disorders

Respiratory and Inflammatory Diseases

Cardiovascular Disorders

Other Applications

Other Technological Trends

Regional Trends

Market Forecast

Market by Technology

Market by Product Type

Market by End User

Market by Application

Market by Region

Chapter 6 Global Industry Structure and Company Profiles

Leading Suppliers of Pharmacogenomic Technologies

Distribution of Leading Suppliers by Product Type and Region

Other Industry Players

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Bayer

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bristol Myers Squibb

Diatech Pharmacogenomics

Glaxosmithkline

Illumina

Johnson & Johnson

Lgc Biosearch Technologies

Nanostring

Novartis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Pfizer

Qiagen

Roche

Spartan Bioscience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 7 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Summary of Recently Awarded Patents

General Trends

Trends by Country and Region

Trends by Assignee

Trends by Patent Category

Trends by Technology Type

Trends by Application

