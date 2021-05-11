Global Injection Molding Markets and Technologies 2020-2025: Focus on Polypropylene Plastics, ABS, Polystyrene, HDPE, Polycarbonate, Polyamide (Nylon), & Polyurethane

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for plastic injection molding should increase from $121.40 billion in 2020 to $157.70 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period of 2020-2025.

Injection molding of plastics is continuing its dominance within the processing of polymers to render products for everyday use, including kitchenware, toys and packaging, among other end-use industries.

Amid the recovery of major world economies, in the post-COVID phase, during early 2021, molders are gradually moving towards the attainment of pre-COVID performance standards. However, demand for plastic resins is soaring, with massive demand in the global market. In the current phase, partnership with trusted experts is likely to promote growth. Market players are increasingly investing in the acquisition of new machinery and equipment and focusing on hiring skilled workers to cater to growing demand, especially in the medical sector.

Rapid globalization, growing consumerism and rapid technological advancement have brought a plethora of opportunities for the market players, globally. The industry is consistently engaged in conducting extensive (R&D) activities to develop innovative and efficient materials. Moreover, a rise in realization, achievement of economies of scale and operational efficiency will continue to aid market players in achieving desired performance targets.

Report Scope:

This study encompasses technologies, applications and materials regarding injection molding. The report analyzes the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products. These products cater to demand arising from various end-use industries. Machines and equipment are discussed, entailing the qualitative aspect of it. Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on the overall market growth are assessed.

Market drivers within each end-use industry are identified. Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail. Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID impact and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.

Revenue forecasts from 2019-2025 are given for each major type of thermoplastic grade, end user and regional market. This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base, which can be seen in the global and regional market analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

History of Plastic Injection Molding

The Beginning Phase

Industry: Post WWII

Hendry and Plastic Injection Molding

Current Scenario

Definition of Plastic Injection Molding

Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Key Challenges

Key Opportunities

Strategic Innovations after 2018

Plastic Molding Techniques

Plastic Molding Processes

Blow Molding

Compression Molding

Film Insert Molding

Gas Assist Molding

Reactive Injection Molding (RIM)

Two-Shot Injection Molding

Micro Injection Molding

Rotational Molding

Structural Foam Molding

Thermoforming

Injection Molding vs. Other Plastic Molding Processes

Key Considerations

Thermoplastic Polymers

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Nylons

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene (PS)

Other Injection Molding Thermoplastic Polymers Used

The Plastic Injection Molding Process

The Injection Molding Cycle

The Mold

Runner System

Preparing the Mold

Process Variations

Injection Molding Considerations

Wall Section Considerations

Recent Developments/Innovations

Micro-Molding

Two-Shot Micro-Molding

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Plastic Injection Molding

Chapter 4 Plastic Injection Molding Machinery and Systems

Injection Molding Machinery

Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines

Electric Injection Molding Machines

Hybrid Injection Molding Machines

Type of Injection Machine by Arrangement

Horizontal Injection Molding Machines

Vertical Injection Molding Machines

Hybrid Injection Molding Machines

Two-Color Injection Molding Machines

Multi-Material Injection Molding Machines

Rotary Injection Molding Machines

Low Foam Injection Molding Machines

Sandwich Injection Machines

Gas-Assisted Injection Molding Machines

Water Injection Technology/Water-Assisted Injection Molding Machines

Micro-Injection Molding Machines

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Polymer

Polypropylene Plastics

ABS

Polystyrene

HDPE

Polycarbonate

Polyamide (Nylon)

Polyurethane

Other Plastics

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use

Packaging and Product Housing

Power Tool Housing

Electrical Switches

Bottle Lids/Closures

Plastic Bins and Crates

Reusable Containers

White Goods Housing and Packaging

Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Telecommunications

Industrial and Business Machines

Agriculture

Infrastructure

Other End Uses

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 New Developments

Trends over Time

Chapter 9 Market Opportunities

Emerging Trends in Plastic Injection Molding

Plastic Injection Molding Process Trends

End-Use Innovations

Prototyping

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Leading Plastic Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers

Absolute Haitian Corp.

Bay Plastics Machinery

Davis-Standard Llc

Dri-Air Industries Inc.

Engel Austria Gmbh

Gammaflux Controls Inc.

Graham Engineering Corp.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Industrial Heater Corp.

Kautex Machines Inc.

Maguire Products Inc.

Maruka Usa Inc.

Master Molded Products Corp.

Milacron Llc

Negri Bossi North America

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Nordson Polymer Processing Systems

Novatec, Inc.

Parkinson Technologies Inc.

Sumitomo (Shi) Demag

Ube Machinery Inc.

Universal Dynamics Inc.

Wittmann Battenfeld Inc.

Yudo Co., Ltd.

Yushin America Inc.

Leading Plastic Injection Molding Polymer And End-User Goods Manufacturers

Advantech Plastics Llc

Aptargroup Inc.

BASF SE

Becton Dickinson And Co.

Berry Global Group Inc.

C&J Industries

Denroy Plastics Ltd.

Dow Chemicals Co., Ltd.

DSM

Dupont

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxonmobil Corp.

Ht Plastics

Huntsman Corp.

Icomold

Ineos Group

Lacks Enterprises Inc.

Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.

Magna International Inc.

Midstate Mold & Engineering

MSI Mold Builders

New Berlin Plastics Inc.

Newell Rubbermaid

Nypro Inc.

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

Sabic

Stack Plastics Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zeiger Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcdszw