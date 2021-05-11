Global Injection Molding Markets and Technologies 2020-2025: Focus on Polypropylene Plastics, ABS, Polystyrene, HDPE, Polycarbonate, Polyamide (Nylon), & Polyurethane

Dublin, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Injection Molding: Global Markets and Technologies 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for plastic injection molding should increase from $121.40 billion in 2020 to $157.70 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the period of 2020-2025.
Injection molding of plastics is continuing its dominance within the processing of polymers to render products for everyday use, including kitchenware, toys and packaging, among other end-use industries.
Amid the recovery of major world economies, in the post-COVID phase, during early 2021, molders are gradually moving towards the attainment of pre-COVID performance standards. However, demand for plastic resins is soaring, with massive demand in the global market. In the current phase, partnership with trusted experts is likely to promote growth. Market players are increasingly investing in the acquisition of new machinery and equipment and focusing on hiring skilled workers to cater to growing demand, especially in the medical sector.
Rapid globalization, growing consumerism and rapid technological advancement have brought a plethora of opportunities for the market players, globally. The industry is consistently engaged in conducting extensive (R&D) activities to develop innovative and efficient materials. Moreover, a rise in realization, achievement of economies of scale and operational efficiency will continue to aid market players in achieving desired performance targets.
Report Scope:
This study encompasses technologies, applications and materials regarding injection molding. The report analyzes the major types of thermoplastic resins used to produce molded products. These products cater to demand arising from various end-use industries. Machines and equipment are discussed, entailing the qualitative aspect of it. Trends in demand are reviewed and impact on the overall market growth are assessed.
Market drivers within each end-use industry are identified. Thermoplastic resin injection molding is analyzed in detail. Technological issues and trends are reviewed and other influential factors (economic conditions, COVID impact and standards) are discussed. Because this is a global study, the research analyzes domestic and international technological issues and economic considerations.
Revenue forecasts from 2019-2025 are given for each major type of thermoplastic grade, end user and regional market. This updated report includes the impact of COVID-19 on the end-user base, which can be seen in the global and regional market analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- History of Plastic Injection Molding
- The Beginning Phase
- Industry: Post WWII
- Hendry and Plastic Injection Molding
- Current Scenario
- Definition of Plastic Injection Molding
- Market Dynamics
- Key Drivers
- Key Challenges
- Key Opportunities
- Strategic Innovations after 2018
- Plastic Molding Techniques
- Plastic Molding Processes
- Blow Molding
- Compression Molding
- Film Insert Molding
- Gas Assist Molding
- Reactive Injection Molding (RIM)
- Two-Shot Injection Molding
- Micro Injection Molding
- Rotational Molding
- Structural Foam Molding
- Thermoforming
- Injection Molding vs. Other Plastic Molding Processes
- Key Considerations
- Thermoplastic Polymers
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Nylons
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Other Injection Molding Thermoplastic Polymers Used
- The Plastic Injection Molding Process
- The Injection Molding Cycle
- The Mold
- Runner System
- Preparing the Mold
- Process Variations
- Injection Molding Considerations
- Wall Section Considerations
- Recent Developments/Innovations
- Micro-Molding
- Two-Shot Micro-Molding
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Plastic Injection Molding
Chapter 4 Plastic Injection Molding Machinery and Systems
- Injection Molding Machinery
- Hydraulic Injection Molding Machines
- Electric Injection Molding Machines
- Hybrid Injection Molding Machines
- Type of Injection Machine by Arrangement
- Horizontal Injection Molding Machines
- Vertical Injection Molding Machines
- Hybrid Injection Molding Machines
- Two-Color Injection Molding Machines
- Multi-Material Injection Molding Machines
- Rotary Injection Molding Machines
- Low Foam Injection Molding Machines
- Sandwich Injection Machines
- Gas-Assisted Injection Molding Machines
- Water Injection Technology/Water-Assisted Injection Molding Machines
- Micro-Injection Molding Machines
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Polymer
- Polypropylene Plastics
- ABS
- Polystyrene
- HDPE
- Polycarbonate
- Polyamide (Nylon)
- Polyurethane
- Other Plastics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Packaging and Product Housing
- Power Tool Housing
- Electrical Switches
- Bottle Lids/Closures
- Plastic Bins and Crates
- Reusable Containers
- White Goods Housing and Packaging
- Medical Devices and Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Telecommunications
- Industrial and Business Machines
- Agriculture
- Infrastructure
- Other End Uses
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Rest of the World
Chapter 8 New Developments
- Trends over Time
Chapter 9 Market Opportunities
- Emerging Trends in Plastic Injection Molding
- Plastic Injection Molding Process Trends
- End-Use Innovations
- Prototyping
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Leading Plastic Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers
- Absolute Haitian Corp.
- Bay Plastics Machinery
- Davis-Standard Llc
- Dri-Air Industries Inc.
- Engel Austria Gmbh
- Gammaflux Controls Inc.
- Graham Engineering Corp.
- Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.
- Industrial Heater Corp.
- Kautex Machines Inc.
- Maguire Products Inc.
- Maruka Usa Inc.
- Master Molded Products Corp.
- Milacron Llc
- Negri Bossi North America
- Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Nordson Polymer Processing Systems
- Novatec, Inc.
- Parkinson Technologies Inc.
- Sumitomo (Shi) Demag
- Ube Machinery Inc.
- Universal Dynamics Inc.
- Wittmann Battenfeld Inc.
- Yudo Co., Ltd.
- Yushin America Inc.
- Leading Plastic Injection Molding Polymer And End-User Goods Manufacturers
- Advantech Plastics Llc
- Aptargroup Inc.
- BASF SE
- Becton Dickinson And Co.
- Berry Global Group Inc.
- C&J Industries
- Denroy Plastics Ltd.
- Dow Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- DSM
- Dupont
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Exxonmobil Corp.
- Ht Plastics
- Huntsman Corp.
- Icomold
- Ineos Group
- Lacks Enterprises Inc.
- Lyondellbasell Industries N.V.
- Magna International Inc.
- Midstate Mold & Engineering
- MSI Mold Builders
- New Berlin Plastics Inc.
- Newell Rubbermaid
- Nypro Inc.
- Rutland Plastics Ltd.
- Sabic
- Stack Plastics Inc.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Zeiger Industries
