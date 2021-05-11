Xactly Launches Xactly Transform to Accelerate Revenue Transformation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Xactly , the leader in revenue intelligence solutions, announced its new, complimentary revenue transformation service, Xactly Transform, which provides enterprise organizations with the expertise needed to unlock immediate and long-term value from Xactly’s revenue intelligence and performance solutions. With this new service, Xactly is helping clients accelerate digital modernization by creating a strategy, building the business case for these initiatives, and creating an execution roadmap.



To keep pace in an uncertain and dynamic market, leaders are engaging in business transformation by modernizing and optimizing the technology and processes associated with revenue performance. However, organizations face major barriers when adopting technology , including cost constraints, inflexible legacy systems, and lack of alignment with executive stakeholders. Research shows that 70 percent of these programs don’t reach their stated goals. Furthermore, sustaining this impact typically requires a major reset in behavior and mindset — something that often gets overlooked.

“Xactly is not only providing organizations with a competitive advantage in the digital era, but future-proofing their businesses against continued uncertainty. There isn’t a finish line when embarking on transformation initiatives — it is a continuous process, especially as technology is constantly evolving,“ said Arnab Mishra, Chief Product Officer at Xactly. “It’s the maturity, intelligence, integration, and overall agility of revenue-related business processes that ultimately enable a revenue transformation. With Xactly Transform, we’re setting a new standard for digital transformation.”

Many organizations frequently fall into the trap of deploying the latest tools and technologies in ways that won’t yield benefits or completely miss the mark during their transformation journeys. Successful technology adoption is complex, but Xactly Transform guides clients seamlessly through this process. By combining world-class technology with deep domain expertise, Xactly Transform is not only helping enterprises maximize growth, but creating resilient, profitable and predictable revenue engines.

Xactly is unlocking sustainable revenue growth for organizations by ensuring executive alignment around business priorities and outcomes, accelerating decision-making, and maximizing returns through value-driven transformation. The company will be launching additional services to compliment this initial offering in the coming months.

About Xactly

Xactly empowers growing enterprises to effectively manage their revenue generation. Xactly’s Intelligent Revenue platform carries organizations through the full revenue lifecycle by focusing on planning, territory and quota, incentives, and pipeline management and forecasting from initial strategy development through execution and prioritization of all aspects of revenue optimization. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 16-year data set to give customers the trusted insights they need to improve sales performance and grow revenue.

