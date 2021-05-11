Mitesco, Inc. to Present at Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, today announced that it will present at the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, on May 17, 2021.



Larry Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Mitesco, is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event and will host a virtual presentation as follows:

Q2 Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 1:15 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0-UZgscGTnWLVnabOvX9kA

Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information on the conference, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the event, please visit www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact your Investor Summit representative.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC, and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD.

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with nurse practitioners operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS for $170 million in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings, LTD. is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than the statement of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some case, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding plans to build out a nationwide network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with nurse practitioners operating as its primary healthcare provider. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, our ability to expand The Good Clinic concept of care to additional locations as planned, and the other factors discussed in Mitesco, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA or Brooks Hamilton

MZ Group – MZ North America

1-561-489-5315

MITI@mzgroup.us