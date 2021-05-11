C-Bond Systems Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Seminal Glass Strengthening Patent

HOUSTON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its C-Bond nanoShield™ windshield strengthening solution. This Patent No. 16/376,944, titled “Multipurpose Solution for Strengthening and Surface Modification Of Glass Substrates,” is the seminal patent for C-Bond nanoShield.



Using its proprietary nanotechnology, C-Bond nanoShield protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking.

The patent covers a multifunctional composition for modifying one or more surface properties and increasing the strength of the glass substrate, wherein the multifunctional composition is formulated for one-step application to the glass substrate at room temperature and pressure, and wherein the multifunctional composition, when applied to the glass substrate, provides a specified improvement in the strength of the glass substrate as compared to untreated glass, as measured by an industry-standard strength test.

“This new patent not only further strengthens our IP portfolio, but it also validates and protects the underlying technology and advantages of C-Bond nanoShield, which include glass strengthening, hydrophobicity (water run-off), and scratch resistance,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We have proven our solution for strengthening glass works and now it is even better protected against any potential future competition that may come to market.”

Applying C-Bond nanoShield is simple and quick. It is a spray on, squeegee off process. Strengthening of the windshield begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product provides protection from the increasing windshield repair costs associated with advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) sensor technologies

C-Bond’s technology is protected by 22 patents and patent-pending applications.

