Evergent Announces Support for AWS for Media & Entertainment Initiative to Support Agile Monetization for Content Providers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergent, the market-leading provider of revenue and customer-lifecycle management solutions, today announced its support for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) for Media & Entertainment initiative to enhance deployment of its agile monetization solutions. Through the collaboration, Evergent will leverage AWS capabilities and services to improve customer management and monetization solutions on behalf of its Media & Entertainment customers around the globe.

Founded in 2007, Evergent creates revenue and user-lifecycle tools for telecommunications, media and entertainment companies throughout the world. Having served more than 650 million accounts in 175 countries, Evergent enables its customers to make adjustments quickly in a rapidly evolving marketplace, seamlessly adapting to new technologies and delivery models. With AWS, Evergent offers pre-integrated, user-lifecycle management solutions that flexibly launch in weeks not months.

Agile monetization is a vital tool for content and service providers seeking to accelerate performance in today’s saturated video marketplace. Evergent’s CCB 3.0 platform is designed to support agile monetization for video providers through a suite of offer management tools, allowing users to deploy, test, and evaluate different monetization strategies. Evergent’s global customer base includes some of the world’s leading telecommunications firms and media organizations, including AT&T, Etisalat, SimpleTV, HBO, and Sony Pictures Entertainment. CCB 3.0 on AWS further enhances these capabilities, offering faster results and richer insights to deliver improved long-term business outcomes.



AWS for Media & Entertainment is an initiative featuring new and existing services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for content creators, rights holders, producers, broadcasters, and distributors. AWS for Media & Entertainment also simplifies the process of building, deploying, and reinventing mission-critical industry workloads by aligning AWS and AWS Partner capabilities against five solution areas: Content Production; Direct-to-consumer and Over-the-top (OTT) Streaming; Broadcast; Media Supply Chain & Archive; and Data Science & Analytics.

CCB 3.0 from Evergent is a user-centric customer relationship and monetization management platform designed to enable content providers to streamline their business processes and optimize revenue outcomes. The flagship platform allows users to select different revenue options from an easy-to-use drop-down menu, dramatically simplifying the process of choosing and testing different monetization strategies.

“Our mission at Evergent is to enable our customers to more effectively manage their relationships and improve their monetization processes through a pre-integrated platform tailored to each customer’s business needs,” said Vijay Sajja, founder and CEO of Evergent. “Our collaboration with AWS aligns perfectly with this mission by connecting our customers not only with Evergent’s agile monetization solutions, but with the full portfolio of products and solutions available through the AWS for Media & Entertainment initiative. For media companies focused on launching and rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (D2C) services, time to market is critical. Working with AWS helps us enable flexible and agile monetization in weeks, not months.”



