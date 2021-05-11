Bubblr Further Strengthens Advisory Board with Appointment of Cecil Peters

Mr. Peters currently serves as EMEA Head of Advancing Black Pathways at JPMorgan Chase.

London, ENGLAND, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), an ethical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of mobile-first technologies, has expanded the expertise of its Advisory Board with the appointment of Mr. Cecil Peters, Executive Director, EMEA Head of Advancing Black Pathways for J.P. Morgan Chase and an advocate for technology innovation and data security.

Accomplished at leading large global teams through complex change efforts and managing challenging commercial and regulatory environments, prior to joining JPMorgan Chase he previously served as Program Director for Credit Suisse’s cybersecurity program in London. He recently came to prominence as a finalist in the 2020 Black British Business Awards STEM category.

Mr. Peters’ current focus is on J.P. Morgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways. In this role he will continue to drive an intersectional strategy to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion across the EMEA region. In particular this facilitates driving internal, external and generational impact for the Black community as well as others that are underrepresented.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cecil to the growing Bubblr Advisory Board. We are proud to have attracted so many notable professionals committed to ethical technology and equality in business,” said Bubblr CEO Steven Saunders. “As Bubblr continues its mission to advance privacy, trust and sustainability online, Cecil delivers the perfect combination of industry leadership, experience in innovative technology and dedication to diversity and inclusion.”

Mr. Peters was promoted to his current role after two years as Executive Director of Cybersecurity Technology at J.P. Morgan Chase. Previous roles include Head of the Infrastructure Risk and Business Transformation Program at UBS, Managing Director for CarbonCo Limited, and Managing Director at Digital Channel Partners among other notable operations, IT and management positions over the past four decades.

“Bubblr’s unique dedication to ethical technology clearly stands out and reflects one of my personal passions. I look forward to contributing to a company that protects users and small businesses alike, while promoting equitable online practices,” Peters said.

Mr. Peters received a master’s degree in Information Systems from Canterbury Christ Church University in the United Kingdom. He holds an MSP Practitioner certification from APMG International.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Through its portfolio of digital mobile apps, Bubblr's next-generation mobile ecosystem, and platform, partners with publishers to address challenges related to free online content, while protecting end-users from data harvesting and manipulation. These ecosystems connect into a new model for online search, which is a fair and sustainable ad-free marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.bubblr.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com