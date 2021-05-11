Lincoln Military Housing Names New National VP of Operations

San Diego, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) is pleased to announce Gail Miller has been named National Vice President of Operations. In this role, Miller will help plan, direct, coordinate, and support daily operations in the organization. She will be responsible for the successful implementation of efficient operational initiatives, ensuring cost-effective systems are developed to meet the current and future needs of LMH and its residents. Miller brings almost 30 years of residential and real estate experience to her role as the National Vice President of Operations.

“Since the start of her career with LMH, Gail has been aligned with our core mission to serve military families. She has worked tirelessly to spearhead actions that directly improved the lives of more than 12,000 LMH residents while serving the Southwest Navy region and we are excited to see her share her knowledge so that families across our entire portfolio can benefit from her experience,” said Philip Rizzo, COO, and CEO, LMH.

Ms. Miller joined LMH in 2003. Since then, she has advanced her career with dedication, commitment, and distinction. In 2011, Miller was elevated to the role of Regional Vice President (RVP) for the Southwest Navy region. In that capacity, she worked in tandem with LMH’s government partners to establish best practices for daily operations that directly benefited military families. She quickly adopted innovative solutions for many of the complex problems that military families face and worked tirelessly to promote a culture of empowerment, respect, and balance for her teams.

In 2020, Miller was promoted to Vice President of Special Projects. In this role, she helped assist with national initiatives, ranging from standardization efforts to company-wide reforms across the 36,000 homes in LMH’s portfolio. Miller worked directly with Christy Pemble, CFO, and Philip Rizzo, COO and CEO to support RVPs and ensure that LMH continues to consistently move forward in its goal to provide military families with exemplary service.

“Time and again, Gail has proven to be a change agent, both for her region and our military families and for our organization at large. We are extremely excited that Gail will have the chance to become more involved in an operational role as she builds upon our highly-regarded reputation in our core competency areas,” said Rizzo.

Gail Miller attended California Lutheran University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Miller earned an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University and has an active California broker’s license. In addition, she is a Certified Property Manager through the Institute of Real Estate Management. In 2008, Miller received the Industry Achievement Award from the San Diego County Apartment Association. She is a past President of the San Diego County Apartment Association and the past president of The Institute of Real Estate Management, San Diego Chapter. Miller has also served as the VP of Finance and Senior VP for the Institute of Real Estate Management, San Diego Chapter.



About Lincoln Military Housing

Lincoln Military Housing (LMH) was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DOD) contract with parent company Lincoln Property Company. The goal has always been to increase the quality of military housing for our nation's servicemen and women. Since its inception more than a decade ago, Lincoln Military Housing now provides more than 36,000 family homes for military members across the US. Lincoln is much more than a property management company. LMH acts as a support system for military families and offers community-building activities and 24-hour maintenance assistance programs, free, to all of their residents. Services are available for members of all branches of service -- Marine Corps, Army, Navy, Air Force, United States Coast Guard, and National Guard. For more information about Lincoln Military Housing, please visit www.lincolnmilitary.com for more information.

