SOTIO to Present Biomarker Data from its SOV01 – DCVAC/OvCa Phase 2 Study in 1st line Ovarian Cancer at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

SOTIO, a clinical stage immune-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced the presentation of a virtual poster at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. The presentation focuses on potentially predictive biomarker data from a phase 2 study of SOTIO’s dendritic cell vaccine (DCVAC/OvCa) combined with chemotherapy in patients with newly diagnosed epithelial ovarian carcinoma after primary debulking surgery.

SOTIO’s DCVAC Program is a cell therapy platform designed to improve efficacy compared to earlier generations of dendritic cell therapies by targeting multiple antigens and applying an immune-stimulatory technique. SOTIO has created this vertically integrated, personalized cell therapy platform to enable the efficient manufacturing of product doses for one year of treatment at commercially attractive costs.

Presentation details:

Title: Dendritic cell vaccine (DCVAC) combined with chemotherapy (CMT) in patients with newly diagnosed epithelial ovarian carcinoma (EOC) after primary debulking surgery (PDS): Biomarker exploratory analysis of a phase 2, open-label, randomized, multicenter trial

Poster Number: 5521

Session: Poster Discussion Session, Gynecologic Cancer

Presenting Author: Lukas Rob, MD, PhD, University Hospital Kralovske Vinohrady (Prague, Czech Republic)

Date / Time: (Virtual) Friday, June 4th, from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM EST

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the SOTIO website once the presentation concludes, and a recorded oral presentation focused on the data will be hosted on the online ASCO Media Library.

About SOV01 clinical trial:

SOV01 is a randomized, open-label, three-arm multicenter Phase II clinical trial evaluating DCVAC/OvCa in combination with first-line standard chemotherapy in women with newly diagnosed epithelial ovarian cancer following radical debulking surgery.

About SOTIO

SOTIO is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. SOTIO’s robust clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, a platform to streamline personalized active immune cell therapies, CAR T platform and a new generation of potent and stable antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

