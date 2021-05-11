Ms. Opal Lee Announces Re-Release of Juneteenth: A Children's Story Book

FORT WORTH, TX, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today social impact leader and 'Grandmother of Juneteenth,' Ms. Opal Lee announces the re-release of her dedicated book for young Americans, Juneteenth: A Children’s Story, which features all-new original illustrations, a refreshed design, updated copy, and a dedicated section for teachers and parents.

Ms. Opal partnered with multi award-winning children’s book specialists, illustrator Peter Viska and designer Sandra Nobes, to make her vision for the revised edition a reality. Working closely with Ms. Opal, they have collectively produced a 32-page book complete with a multitude of bespoke, hand drawn illustrations which reflect the modern-day classroom, and a complementary design that distills the history of Juneteenth into a digestable and educational tale.

As a former elementary school teacher and school counselor, Ms. Opal advocates for the power of education in changing the world, and encourages teachers to utilize Juneteenth: A Children’s Story to facilitate conversation and deeper learning about this important part of United States history. The refreshed book subsequently includes an all-new Teacher’s Guide and Parent Notes section, complete with resources to help adults explain the significance of recognizing Juneteenth as a national federal holiday.

To ensure maximum accuracy and impact, numerous educators and Juneteenth experts were consulted during the revision process, including Joe Roland IV, an elementary school administrator in Conroe, TX.

Roland explained: "As the lead developer of all content for the Conroe ISD diversity, awareness, and inclusion team, I work to create content that drives cultural change in over 60 campuses, 62,000 students, and 9,000+ employees of the district. It was an honor to preview Ms. Opal’s revised Juneteenth: A Children’s Story book, which will be a great addition to any and every school curriculum throughout the country, and for children of all colors and ethnic backgrounds. I think this will easily be a bestseller in the future!"

Shy Averett, Sr. D & I Program Event Manager at Microsoft said: "Juneteenth: A Children’s Story tells the journey of persecution, perseverance, and faith to freedom that shaped American history. An iconic story told by a living icon, it’s a powerful story that needs to become a part of every child’s history class."

Ms. Opal added: "I want all people, young and old, to know what Juneteenth is and understand its significance. It’s never too early to teach children about our country’s history, about our mission of unity, and about the importance of celebrating freedom. I hope my revised book can be a useful tool when it comes to teaching all our young people about the challenges of our past, and give hope for the future.

"Thank you to everyone involved in this project, and for helping to bring us all one step closer to achieving my lifelong mission of making Juneteenth a national federal holiday!"

Copies of the re-released version of Juneteenth: A Children’s Story are available from all good online retailers, including Amazon, IndieBound, and Barnes and Noble, and via Ms. Opal’s website.

About Ms. Opal Lee

Ms. Opal is the oldest living board member of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) that was founded and led by the late Dr. Ronald Myers, Sr., whose initiative is for Juneteenth to become a national holiday. To bring awareness to the cause, she started her Opal’s Walk 2 DC campaign in 2016, where she walked 2.5 miles to symbolize the 2.5 years that it took for slaves in Texas to know that they were free. Ms. Opal launched a petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday on Change.org, and in September 2020 delivered the 1.5 million signatures it had received to Congress. Ms. Opal believes that freedom should be celebrated from the 19th of June to the 4th of July. Head to https://adobe.ly/3hs3jg0 for more.



About Unity Unlimited, Inc.

Unity Unlimited, Inc. is a non-profit organization whose main mission is providing educational activities and resources to people, young and old, to foster unity and harmony within the community, the city, the state, the nation and the world regardless of race, culture or denomination. For more information visit: www.unityunlimited.org/

About Peter Viska

Peter Viska is a three time winner of the Australian Cartoonists Association Stanley Award, has illustrated over forty children’s books and is most renowned for his illustrations for the iconic, million selling “Far Out, Brussel Sprout!” series of books. Between books he creates and directs animated children’s series like “Li’l Elvis Jones and The Truckstoppers” and “Jar Dwellers SOS” for global audiences. Head to: www.viskatoons.com

About Sandra Nobes

Sandra Nobes has specialized as a children’s and young adult book designer for a wide range of large and small publishers for over 20 years, culminating in her being longlisted, shortlisted and winner of multiple book design awards in Australia, most notably Best Designed Children’s book for Alison Lester’s "Talk to the Animals" series.

