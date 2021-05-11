The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter Hosts Inaugural “CEO Soak” on June 10 in Downtown Boston

NORWOOD, Mass., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter is encouraging local leadership to get soaked for a great cause. On Thursday, June 10, the organization will host its first-ever CEO Soak at Rings Fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway in downtown Boston, with an option to soak remotely at the office or home. The event’s $100,000 fundraising goal helps continue providing vital care services for local families living with ALS, while raising awareness for the incurable neurodegenerative disease.



“This past year proved to be challenging for many, but even more so for isolated families battling ALS,” said John Hedstrom, JD, Executive Director of The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter. “Although the namesake event notes C-level executives, all businesses – especially small businesses who serve as the backbone of our communities – are welcome to participate. In addition to our chapter’s annual fall walk and ride initiatives, we believe the CEO Soak has the potential to serve as a mainstay event to help bolster yearly fundraising efforts, because ALS doesn’t stop so neither can we.”

The 2021 Massachusetts CEO Soak builds on the legacy of the Ice Bucket Challenge, which drove massive awareness for ALS education. In addition to the actual soak, a socially-distanced networking event will be held nearby at Granary Tavern prior to the event, serving as a resource to businesses of all sizes. To date, Stop & Shop, Biogen, Apic Bio, Wave Life Sciences, Massachusetts Pirates, Worcester Red Sox, E.L. Harvey Waste Removal, SBLI and HomeBase Fitness all plan to get soaked with new participants added daily. Amylyx is serving as both a co-chair and sponsor for the event.



“We are honored to support a partner that fights for and supports Massachusetts families living with ALS every day,” said Joshua Cohen, Co-CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Amylyx. Justin Klee, Co-CEO and Co-Founder added, “There is no better time than May – ALS Awareness Month – for local businesses to come together now, sign up for the event and advocate for better care and treatments for ALS.”

Visit CEOSoakMA.org for more information and follow The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter on social media: Facebook @ALSMASS, Instagram @alsa_ma and Twitter @ALSAMA.

About The ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter

The Massachusetts Chapter of the ALS Association was founded on January 27, 1990 to build and empower the community through continuous engagement with family, friends and neighbors. We are the only ALS organization with central focuses on all three major pillars of care services, research and advocacy for local families living with ALS, which aligns with our local chapter slogan: "Providing care today. Supporting hope for tomorrow." Learn more at als-ma.org

Media Contact: Christina Teves, Say Sorbet

Phone: (508) 726-6183

Email: christina@saysorbet.com



