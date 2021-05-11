Hawaii Selects Conduent to Process Medicaid Claims for Healthcare and Pharmacy Services

Company reviews claims and processes payments for Med-QUEST Division of the Hawaii Department of Human Services



Contract comes as Medicaid enrollment in Hawaii rose by approximately 25 percent, or more than 83,000 beneficiaries, since March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced it has been selected by the Med-QUEST Division of the Hawaii Department of Human Services to process claims for medical service providers in support of more than 410,000 Medicaid beneficiaries. The company reviews claims and processes payments for state reimbursements of healthcare and pharmacy services.

The contract selection marks an extension of the support Conduent has provided Hawaii’s Medicaid program since 2013. As part of the new contract, the company will extend its support of the state for up to four more years.

Under the fee-for-services model of Med-QUEST — which stands for Quality, Universal Access, Efficiency, Sustainability and Transformation — the state pays healthcare and pharmacy providers directly for each covered service or subscription filled. Conduent reviews and processes the payments to providers on behalf of the state. The company will continue to support the agency as the level of Medicaid enrollment in Hawaii has risen by approximately 25 percent, or more than 83,000 beneficiaries, since March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a critical time for all Medicaid providers and the beneficiaries who rely on them,” said Pat Costa, President, Government Healthcare at Conduent. “Our team of experienced professionals is proud to support the state and is committed to ensuring that claims and payments are accurately processed in a timely manner, assisting our agency clients and helping Hawaiians in need.”

With 50 years of experience in the government health and social services industry, Conduent supports more than 41 million customers annually with various government health programs and other eligibility services. In support of 14 states, including Hawaii, the company processes more than 155 million Medicaid claims every year.

