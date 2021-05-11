Interface Security Systems Appoints Brian Garavuso as CTO

Earth City, MO, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that it has appointed Brian Garavuso as its Chief Technology Officer.

With almost 30 years of global executive leadership experience, Garavuso has served in C-level and advisory roles for companies that include OfficeMart, Diamond Resorts International, Hilton Grand Vacations Company, Interstate Hotels and Resorts, the Mariner Group, and Cape Coral Hospital. He received his BA in finance and accounting from South Florida University.

In his new position, Garavuso will be responsible for leading Interface’s product development, engineering, and information technology services. He will be focused on accelerating technology innovation and transforming processes and internal systems to deliver the highest quality products and services to customers.

“Brian is a strong addition to our executive team and we look forward to his leadership and contribution to our continued growth and success,” said Michael Shaw, Interface’s Chief Executive Officer. “He is a proven leader with years of experience in delivering technology-enabled customer services. Brian will focus on implementing best practices that lead to greater innovation and operational efficiencies.”

“I’m thrilled to join the Interface team as Chief Technology Officer and work with such a talented group of business leaders. Through cross-functional collaboration, and with a relentless focus on innovation and customer service, we will continue to help consumer-facing distributed enterprises transform their security, networking infrastructure, and business intelligence,” said Garavuso.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises.

