StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, Partners With Google Cloud to Deliver Unmatched Public Cloud Business Continuity Solution Via Google Cloud Marketplace

DRAPER, Utah, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, whose mission is to protect all data and ensure its constant availability, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to offer its StorageCraft Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) on the Google Cloud Marketplace. The award-winning StorageCraft DRaaS solution has been explicitly architected to take advantage of the power of Google Cloud. Available immediately, StorageCraft DRaaS, acclaimed for its recovery capabilities, including one-click orchestrated recovery, is now available and optimized on the public cloud via the Google Cloud Marketplace. It advances the company's multi and hybrid cloud strategy to bring its extensive breadth and depth of solutions for all customer data environments regardless of size, complexity, and location.

The launch of StorageCraft DRaaS on the Google Cloud Marketplace follows months of collaboration between the two companies to ensure the solution is architected and fine-tuned to optimize the benefits of advanced cloud data management, protection, and recovery cloud services with Google Cloud infrastructure for speed, elasticity, and scale. The integration and optimization process were facilitated by the fact that Google Cloud opened a Salt Lake City data center in 2020. StorageCraft's headquarters' proximity makes it an ideal location to cooperate, test, and roll out expanded services.

Customers stand to realize significant advantages in data security with StorageCraft's purpose-built, advanced DRaaS that delivers orchestrated failover for complete business continuity, plus the operational efficiency, data security, elasticity, and scalability of Google Cloud and its hyper-scale data centers.

By taking advantage of this DRaaS offering on the Google Cloud Marketplace, customers benefit from:

Enterprise-grade protection: DRaaS by StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, enables organizations to meet their business continuity and disaster recovery readiness objectives by allowing them to spin up their entire infrastructure in a single click with its pre-staged orchestration to virtualize machines in the cloud. It then leverages Google Cloud to speed replication rates and instantly restore data remotely, allowing IT organizations to meet stringent RPO/RTO requirements.





Simple, Powerful Customization and Management: Customers will continue to benefit from StorageCraft's simple self-service portal that puts them in control of their data. The portal gives Solution Providers and customers alike one-stop access to highly customizable and easy-to-manage cloud-based disaster recovery with 24/7 monitoring to ensure RPO and RTOs are always met.





Consumption-driven billing: StorageCraft DRaaS offers consumption-driven billing that is fully integrated with the Google Cloud Marketplace.



“We are pleased that StorageCraft is available on the Google Cloud Marketplace,” said Amy Bray, Global Head, Google Cloud Marketplace at Google Cloud. “Organizations can deploy StorageCraft with ease and, as they scale, quickly leverage the StorageCraft DRaaS capabilities of data security, recovery and management as they migrate critical workloads and data into the cloud.”

Said Shridar Subramanian, CMO at Arcserve: "Our customers are going to be extremely excited with this addition to Arcserve's ongoing hybrid data center strategy. It not only provides greater scale, elasticity, compliance, and data security options, it also changes the economics of data recovery, making cloud based DRaaS significantly more attractive than in-house implementations."

Pricing and Availability: DRaaS by StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, is available immediately through StorageCraft's network of authorized resellers and distributors and on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Visit StorageCraft.com/how-buy for more information and to connect with a reseller that can help assess your data-management needs and provide detailed pricing information.

About StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company

With decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, StorageCraft, an Arcserve Company, assures its partners and customers of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. Our product portfolio provides the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect and recover all data workloads, regardless of size, location, or complexity. A unified solution portfolio, comprising Arcserve and StorageCraft technology, eliminates complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructure. As an Arcserve company, StorageCraft is 100% channel-centric and has a presence in over 150 countries. For more information, visit storagecraft.com.

