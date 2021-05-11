NeuVector Bolsters Leadership Team with a Pair of Security Industry Hires

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced two leadership team additions to support customer and partner growth. Joining NeuVector are Zach Hill as Vice President of Sales and Susan Don as Vice President of Business Development.



“These key hires round out NeuVector’s leadership team and position us for accelerated growth,” said Stephanie Fohn, CEO, NeuVector. “As enterprise adoption of Kubernetes continues to expand across industries, many organizations struggle with ensuring that security keeps pace. Headlines continue to show the real-world consequences of insufficient (or non-existent) container security. Zach and Susan enable us to reach more enterprises and partners, helping them achieve – and deliver – automated security and compliance from CI/CD pipeline to production.”

Zach Hill brings more than 20 years of enterprise sales experience to his role as VP of Sales at NeuVector. Much of Hill’s career has been in sales leadership roles at security technology companies, including digital security training firm MediaPRO (recently acquired by KnowBe4) and cyber threat intelligence and investigation platform provider DomainTools.

“Continuous security automation is an absolute necessity for organizations modernizing their architecture through containerization,” said Hill. “NeuVector ensures that customers can seamlessly introduce robust security across their full application lifecycles without skipping a beat with developer and DevOps team productivity. I’m excited to join NeuVector and bring this comprehensive solution to organizations around the globe.”

Susan Don joins NeuVector from Mocana Corporation, where she led global partner development for the IoT security company. Don also brings a wealth of security industry leadership experience to NeuVector; she has led business development and partnership growth at Cisco Systems, WhiteHat Security, and Akamai Technologies, among others. Don holds CISSP certification from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium.

“Solution provider and reseller partners have been a significant driver behind NeuVector’s growth,” said Don. “Our comprehensive and intuitive Kubernetes-native solution aligns well with what our partners need to deliver to their customers, and I look forward to strengthening those relationships and establishing new global partnerships.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea3c28ee-28ce-4c05-af33-0160751765ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52ea4e27-4e1b-4e21-9f64-4efc3995e9f9