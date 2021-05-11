Scratchpad Produces New Sales Podcast and Partners with Corporate Bro, Slicing Through the Noise of Useless Sales Tips and Tricks

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scratchpad, Inc ., pioneer and leader of the workspace for revenue teams, today announced a partnership with Ross Pomerantz (aka Corporate Bro ) and the launch of the Beyond Quota podcast. Scratchpad Co-founder and CEO Pouyan Salehi co-hosts with Corporate Bro for edgy and entertaining, real stories from the trenches of B2B and technology sales.

“There is a frothy cesspool of mediocre sales podcasts that are unentertaining diatribes for how to ‘transform and accelerate’ your career in sales and usually from people who were terrible at sales to begin with,” said Ross Pomerantz (aka Corporate Bro.) “The dirty secret is, everyone is trying to find their way out of sales and apply their knowledge to doing something different with their career. These are the interesting stories worth telling.”

“The skills and lessons learned from selling are applied in all aspects of life. From relationships, to founding a company, to building products and creating content—sales skills are foundational,” said Pouyan Salehi, co-founder and CEO of Scratchpad. “Ross and I believe nobody is having raw and real conversations about sales and this is what our podcast is geared towards. I am psyched to co-host with Ross and bring entertaining, real content to the sales community.”

The Beyond Quota podcast will be available on popular podcast platforms and Scratchpad.com. Users and customers of Scratchpad will gain early access to video episodes and exclusive content via the Scratchpad app.



Meet the hosts

Pouyan Salehi, co-founder and CEO, Scratchpad

Salehi is co-founder and CEO of Scratchpad, the workspace for revenue teams. Pouyan is passionate about building products that are delightful to use and make life easier for sales professionals.

Ross Pomerantz (aka Corporate Bro)

Corporate Bro combines comedy, business, and sales into short-form video content with satire and edgy commentary on the bulls**t of corporate sales. His content can be found on Corporatebro.com, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. His mantra is S.A.D.N.E.S.S: Sales are dope, never ever stop selling.

Future Guests to include

Tweet this

Sick of the same old s*** when it comes to sales podcasts? Get a fresh take, featuring eye-popping stories from the #sales trenches on @Scratchpad + @TheRealCorpBro 's new podcast, Beyond Quota. https://bit.ly/3xkotVN

Helpful Links

About Scratchpad

Scratchpad is the workspace for revenue teams combining sales notes, spreadsheets, tasks, Kanban boards, search, collaboration, and sales process compliance in a single intuitive interface. In less than 30 seconds, sales reps can set up Scratchpad and start increasing sales data hygiene to consistently achieve quota attainment. Founded in 2019, Scratchpad is a privately held company headquartered in San Mateo, CA and backed by Accel and Craft Ventures. To learn more, visit http://www.scratchpad.com .