Keri Delaloye, Shavonn Mealing, and Paula Rhea of Netsurion Featured on CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel List

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Keri Delaloye, Vice President, Marketing Communications; Shavonn Mealing, Partnership & Channel Sales Director; and Paula Rhea, Manager, Product Marketing, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors and solution providers.



With a career spanning more than 20 years, Keri has brought strong leadership to Netsurion as the first marketing resource dedicated to the new Partner Program in 2017, creating the company’s initial channel marketing strategy. She now leads corporate communications for Netsurion, while remaining focused on channel marketing strategy and partner experience.

Shavonn has been instrumental in supporting key Netsurion partners to develop stronger relationships and drive channel growth. She has focused on onboarding and enabling strategic channel partners across North America, including large MSPs and MSSPs as well as large technology resellers and distributors. In the past year, her efforts have helped partners to increase year-over-year revenue growth by leveraging numerous managed cybersecurity services and integrations available to them through the Netsurion partnership.

Managing product/solution marketing and go-to-market launches for Netsurion, Paula is committed to driving new partner conversations and solution adoption through the development of sales enablement tools including blogs, demos, playbooks, presentation kits and other interactive content. In 2020 she led the marketing launch of three major solutions encompassing sales enablement, training and collateral: Remote Workforce Threat Detection; Endpoint prevention with deep learning; and MITRE ATT&CK integration.

“Keri, Shavonn and Paula are invaluable members of the Netsurion team, and we are proud to see them honored as 2021 Women of the Channel,” said Guy Cunningham, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales and Alliances. “Leveraging diverse experiences and unique backgrounds, each of these women display a remarkable dedication to our mission to bring powerful, yet practical, cybersecurity solutions to small and medium businesses through our MSP and MSSP partners.”

The women honored on this year’s list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

“CRN’s 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.”

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

