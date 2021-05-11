Wellness Coach Offers Free Holistic Wellness Services Worth $18k for Minority-Owned Businesses

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timed with Mental Health Awareness Month, Wellness Coach , an enterprise wellness platform that provides mental and physical wellness tools to more than 1,000 companies worldwide, announced today that it is offering free memberships to employees of minority-owned businesses in the US. Beginning today through the end of June, the first 100 employees who sign up for Wellness Coach from each qualifying company will receive a free membership on the platform, including coaching, and helpful tools to enhance people’s mental, physical, and financial wellbeing. The wellness benefits package is worth $18K over a 3-year period.



To claim free Wellness Coach memberships for the first 100 employees of your minority-owned business, sign up here: https://info.wellnesscoach.live/minority-biz .

Minority-owned small businesses have been hit disproportionately hard due to the pandemic and corresponding economic crisis, according to a report released by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and MetLife. The poll finds that two in three (66%) minority small businesses are concerned about having to permanently close their business versus 57% for non-minority small businesses. Additionally, more than 80% of employees clinically diagnosed with mental health issues have kept it a secret from their employer.

“More than 20% of companies —- including Panda, Kimberly Clark, Apple, and Nike—- have begun incorporating wellness and mindfulness programs in order to keep their team engaged and motivated,” said D Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO of Wellness Coach. “We want to make holistic wellness more accessible for smaller minority-owned businesses who are feeling a bigger impact from the pandemic.”

“Small businesses have had a taxing year both financially and emotionally. Data shows a disproportionate and greater financial impact on minority-owned small businesses. Beyond carrying normal financial burdens, many small businesses are carrying heavy family and community responsibilities as well – all of this weighs heavily on workplace productivity and holistic wellness,” said Wilson Muscadin, Certified Financial Educational Instructor, Wellness Coach. “Having a workforce that prioritizes physical, mental, and financial well-being, as well as self-care, is a tremendous competitive advantage - as preventative health and holistic wellness efforts can cultivate a more cohesive, productive and resilient workforce.”

Key features of the Wellness Coach platform that will be part of the free memberships, include:

Accessible tools for mental and physical wellness

Personal finance advice

Nutrition advice

Activities and guidance for better sleep

On demand and live courses and content

Team wellness challenges

Wellness Audiobooks



All of these wellness tools and features are available via mobile device and ready for people to start using immediately. The Wellness Coach platform boasts some of the highest engagement rates versus other wellness solutions like Headspace or Calm and has a 97% effectiveness score, making it an ideal benefits add-on for individuals and teams.

“As a minority-owned business, we understand the unique challenges that founders and their employees face on a daily basis,” said Julie Sharma, Co-Founder and COO of Wellness Coach. “Minority businesses have been disproportionately impacted this year and we’re providing the required resources and tools that help facilitate holistic wellness based on each individual’s unique needs.”

The free memberships are intended for the first 100 employees from a minority-owned business (defined as being at least 51% owned or with at least 51% of the stock owned by minority group members – including women and people who identify as Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic/Latino/Latina/Latinx, Native American, or more than one of these). To qualify for the free membership offer, contact Wellness Coach .

Get started with your teams’ holistic wellness at wellnesscoach.live .

About Wellness Coach

Wellness Coach is an all-encompassing digital wellness platform for employers that provides mental and physical wellness tools to 1000+ companies globally. Wellness Coach's mission is to inspire 5 billion people to become their best selves through improved mindfulness and wellness. The Wellness Coach platform focuses on mental, physical, emotional, financial and social well-being. We offer custom private sessions, live interactive classes, on-demand content and wellness challenges for your team. For more information, please visit www.wellnesscoach.live .

