Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended May 8, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces its fiscal year end is May 31 and the purpose of this weekly report is to recap the year, so shareholders get a clear picture of what has transpired over the past twelve months.



January 1, 2020, the Company had plans to construct a youth sports and family entertainment complex under the parent corporation, Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. Management had spent the previous two years developing a plan and searching for the capital necessary to begin implementing its business plan. Our plan called for the acquisition of 80 to 300 acres of land along the I-4 corridor between Tampa and Orlando, Florida. The Company needed to find equity investors that would contribute between $76 & $190 million to complete its first complex. Management went down many paths to raise the capital, some dark, some promising and some utterly a waste of time. Nevertheless, by January 2020, management had filed a form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission that once qualified would provide a mechanism to start raising small amounts of capital. It was not the optimum choice but at the time, it was the only path that seemed attainable. On January 13, 2020, the SEC qualified the Company’s 1-A and for the first time in years, the Company had a path at which to start gaining traction toward implementing its business model.

Management’s euphoria was short lived; the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in the United States in February 2020 and that changed everything. The few legitimate funding sources we were talking to, stopped returning our calls. Management came to the realization by mid-February 2020, it had to reinvent the Company or simply give up and let it die. Management fought to reinvent the Company and it chose eSports as the market segment that would provide the perfect business model to start from scratch. The only thing we knew about eSports was it was growing rapidly, and the cost of entry seemed affordable.

Step One; was to find a person who had the talent, drive, and determination to spearhead the Company’s eSports launch. By March 1, 2020, Management had selected Luis Arce, Orlando, Florida to serve as President of our soon to be formed eSports subsidiary.

Step Two; Select a name and form a Subsidiary Company to operate our eSports business. On March 25, 2020, Shadow Gaming, Inc., was formed and the Company officially announced to the public it would be heading in an entirely new direction.

Step Three; Organize the first tournament and apply to Trademark Shadow Gaming. The Company held its first eSports tournament on May 24, 2020. The game was Insurgency, a first-person shooter game. Our first tournament only had 17 teams with viewership of 200. The numbers generated by our first tournament were modest by today's standards, but it was a start. Within six weeks of forming Shadow Gaming our trademark attorney notified us that a company with a foreign registration had trademarked their Shadow Gaming business in the United States. Our initial search did not uncover this company. It was back to the drawing board to select a new identity for the Company’s eSports business. On September 22, 2020, the Company launched GGToor.com and began to build brand recognition as GGToor. The Company successfully had the US Patent and Trademark office publish the GGToor trademark and on April 19, 2021 the Company announced it officially had secured a trademark for its eSports brand.

COVID-19 was a curse for Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. COVID-19 shattered our business model. As it turns out we were lucky it was our business that was shattered and not our lives. We constantly reflect on the horrific impact COVID-19 has had on our Global Community and pray for everyone who has been impacted by this dreadful virus, but in our case, tragedy bred triumph. COVID-19 forced us to reimagine our business into eSports which has opened the door to even greater opportunities to grow as a global business.

Over the past twelve months the Company has resolved hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of toxic debt that had the potential to destroy the Company. The remaining convertible notes are only convertible at $0.20 per share so we look forward to the day we can convert those notes. The Company developed a startup business from concept to practice. The Company has built a eSports Web Portal that by some independent valuations is worth more than $500,000 and will provide a portal that will generate tens of millions of values and hundreds of millions in revenue in the years to come. The Company has built a following of gamers from over 30 countries. Our viewership has grown from a modest 200 to over 11,000 per month. Revenues have begun and are expected to increase by double digits monthly by calendar year’s end. The Company has no trade payables and has cash in the bank. Our Company, your Company, has a future that is brighter than it has ever been.

John V Whitman Jr., the CEO/Chairman, had this to say, “The past 12-months have tested management’s capabilities to the maximum. I could not be prouder of a team of professionals than I am the management of our Company. They work 7-days a week and have a sense of commitment one rarely finds. Our team is committed to making this Company a dominant global force in eSports. I am beyond convinced we will accomplish the difficult goals we have set for ourselves. If the market realizes the forward advancement this Company has made over the past 12-months and they support its future potential there is no doubt Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., will own, operate and control one of the most dominant global eSports Companies in the world.”

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

