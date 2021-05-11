InnoCaption Updates Application To Enrich Telecommunications Accessibility To the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Community

BUENA PARK, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnoCaption , a mobile app-based provider of real-time captioning of phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing, today announced an updated application that creates a more seamless and intuitive user experience. The upgraded design comes with modernized features and functionality alongside the opportunity for customizations and advanced settings.



On a mission to offer telecommunications accessibility to the deaf and hard of hearing community, in 2016, InnoCaption began its journey of innovation in the captioned phone industry by launching the InnoCaption application. Since its inception, InnoCaption has remained the only captioned phone service that utilizes live stenographers for captioning across both iOS and Android devices. In 2019, InnoCaption became the first FCC-certified captioned phone service provider to offer users the option to use fully automatic captioning for their calls. Now in 2021, InnoCaption continues to push the envelope with an updated mobile app that offers users a truly modern user interface and a powerful set of features to maximize users’ telecommunications access.

The updated application adds the following features and functionality:

Single caption mode button that allows users to switch between captions generated by live stenographers, an English Automated Speech Recognition (ASR) engine, or Spanish ASR engine before or even during a call;

Cellular calling mode for more stable connections and better audio quality during outbound calls;

Improved voicemail including visual voicemail, enabling users to see a list of messages and access them directly instead of listening to a voice menu, as well as remote voicemail access even without the InnoCaption app; and

Light and dark modes, which mirror OS system setting based on the time of day.

“This major upgrade to the InnoCaption application will hold a special place in our company’s history as we’ve developed a deep bond with our users and spent the time listening to their feedback. This company was created to address the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing community, and as those needs evolve, so does our technology. InnoCaption users wanted a modern user experience that streamlines functionality and integrates with the latest iOS features. This sleek new interface packages all of our powerful features and customization tools in an intuitive and easy-to-use format to offer accessibility solutions to the hard of hearing community in a way they truly deserve,” said Joseph Lee, Co-CEO at InnoCaption.

The InnoCaption application will still maintain the advanced features that many users have come to appreciate, such as automatic detection and filtering of spam calls and the ability to forward call audio to a landline phone while reading captions on their smartphone device.

The refreshed app interface is available on iOS immediately and the same update for Android devices will be released in the coming months. iOS users will see the app update automatically if they have auto update settings on. Otherwise, they will need to manually update the app from the App Store.

About InnoCaption

InnoCaption is the only FCC-certified caption phone service to offer real-time captioning of incoming and outgoing calls on smartphones through stenographers. InnoCaption also provides the option for captioning through best-in-class automated speech recognition (ASR) technology when users prefer not to have a live assistant during calls. Users can easily make and receive captioned calls through the InnoCaption mobile app, which is available on both iOS and Android phones and tablets. This captioning service is federally funded and provided free-of-charge to people whose hearing loss makes it hard to understand phone calls.

InnoCaption is committed to offering the best telecommunications accessibility solution to the deaf and hard of hearing community. The leadership team behind InnoCaption has always focused on putting the accessibility needs of users first and foremost, enabling them to drive innovation since launching the InnoCaption app in 2016.

