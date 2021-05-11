ARHT Media and WeWork Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Holographic Event Options to WeWork Locations Globally

TORONTO and NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, and WeWork, the leading flexible workspace provider, today announced a new partnership that will integrate ARHT Media’s technology into WeWork’s global events offering. To launch the first phase of this strategic partnership, ARHT’s hologram technology will be rolled out in sixteen locations around the globe by Q3 2021. The partnership will result in implementation across a total of up to 100 WeWork buildings.



The partnership is WeWork’s latest step to integrate emerging technology into its global portfolio of buildings and continue to bolster its flexible event and production space offerings. In select WeWork locations, ARHT Media will host a “Capture Studio” for users to record and stream events where they can appear live on one of three types of displays: HoloPresence™ for in person holographic events, HoloPod™ for in person permanent holographic display, or online as a Virtual Global Stage (VGS)™ presentation – or a combination of all three.

The holographic conferencing technology will provide new optionality for enterprise businesses interested in reducing travel expenses while still having more impactful interactions than traditional streaming and video conferencing offers. From town hall meetings, training and education seminars, and recruitment or sales meetings, ARHT Media’s technology offers users the ability to enhance digital interactions via hologram presentation with no noticeable latency. WeWork members and non-members alike can leverage this technology by booking the space through WeWork’s website.

The partnership with WeWork will dramatically expand ARHT Media’s global network, in addition to providing access to a new audience of over 3,500 enterprise customers through WeWork’s membership base.

“Bringing ARHT Media’s HoloPresence technology to our locations was a natural progression in our ongoing efforts to redefine the future of work. As the world increasingly craves the energy and productivity that in-person interactions deliver, we believe this technology will play a critical role and we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this new offering,” said Hamid Hashemi, WeWork’s Chief Product and Experience Officer.

“WeWork offers the very best venues globally to showcase our technology and many of our existing clients are WeWork members,” shared ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly, “This large scale adoption of the entire suite of our technologies, including access to content creation from ARHT, is a significant endorsement of the value we bring to our clients.”

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we’ve grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we’re constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com .

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

