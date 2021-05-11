BlueToad Announces Strategic Partnership with Omeda Holdings LLC

ORLANDO, Fla., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueToad , a leading content delivery platform, today announces it has acquired Omeda’s Mozaic digital edition customer base, allowing the audience management company to focus on its core business.



BlueToad and Omeda have previously worked together with mutual customers and collaborated on certain audience management integrations, making this strategic partnership the obvious next step in the relationship. Mozaic customers will now receive digital magazine editions from BlueToad, which is committed to meeting the evolving content expectations of publishers and their readers.

“This partnership with Omeda makes total sense for both companies. Omeda can continue to grow its powerful audience management tools, while trusting BlueToad with the digital publishing needs of their customers,” said BlueToad CEO, Paul DeHart. “And we can work together to make sure we have integrated offerings that can meet the complex needs of today’s professional publisher.”

As a leader in the digital edition and content industry, BlueToad has partnered with the majority of the largest commercial magazine and journal printers in the U.S. The company currently works with thousands of active publishers. The BlueToad platform was developed to handle the diverse needs of the publishing and media industry and focuses on emerging technologies like mobile editions, responsive web content, audio articles and topical content offerings.

“After working with BlueToad and reviewing their robust platform, we knew it was the right choice for our Mozaic clients,” said James Capo, COO at Omeda. “This partnership will strengthen our synergy with BlueToad and offer our customers the best opportunities for both audience management and content delivery.”

About BlueToad

BlueToad was launched in 2007 and provides publishers of all types a content experience platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. It is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. The company’s goal is to make it easy for partners and customers to upload their content for a digital experience that works on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.

About Omeda Holdings LLC

Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Omeda is the leading audience relationship management platform built for media professionals allowing you to acquire, unify, manage, and activate your data. Omeda provides a real-time, single view of your audience through 24/7 data storage, data management, data matching, and data activation. Offering everything from subscription fulfillment, email marketing, CDP web behavioral and activation services, Omeda delivers a full suite of customizable services to best meet the needs of any media company. Through the development of rich behavioral audience profiles, Omeda delivers deep business insights and analytics while also providing new, data driven, revenue opportunities.

