Food Lion to Open New Warrenville, S.C., Store

SALISBURY, N.C., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting May 12, neighbors in Warrenville can nourish their families at Food Lion’s newest location at 2587 Jefferson Davis Highway, Warrenville, S.C., 29851. The new store will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.

In addition to its longstanding heritage of low prices, Food Lion also makes shopping easy and affordable for customers through its MVP loyalty program, its award-winning personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offers and with weekly promotions, hot sales, and everyday low prices.

"I’m extremely excited to open this new store in my local community,” said Brian Kelly, the store manager of the new Warrenville Food Lion, who has been a Food Lion associate for 19 years. “I’m proud to welcome my neighbors and family to shop with us and experience our expansive assortment and variety throughout our store. I look forward to seeing new faces, welcoming old friends and serving my community at our new location.”

Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make dinner easier, and a wide variety of meals for any occasion.

The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.

Additionally, neighbors can find a wide variety of great local offerings, such as fresh produce grown at Titan Farms in nearby Ridge Spring, S.C., Cromer’s Popcorn from Columbia, S.C., and craft beers from many of the area’s local craft breweries.

Earlier this week, Kelly and other local Food Lion associates delivered the following items to show appreciation for the store’s neighbors: lunch bags, catering items, snacks and surprises to staff at three Langley Fire Departments and the Midland Valley Fire Department; Clearwater, Jefferson and Gloverville Elementary schools, Mid Valley High School and Aiken Technical College.

In another commitment to the Warrenville community, the company’s hunger relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, is donating $2,500 to the food pantry at Full Gospel Redemption Center. The food pantry will also pickup food from the store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,100 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 82,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers .

CONTACTS: Food Lion Media Relations 704-245-3317 publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com

