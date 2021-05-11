GrowlerWerks uKeg TWIST Nearly Quadruples Kickstarter Goal, Keeps Funding Rolling on Indiegogo

PORTLAND, ORE., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The uKeg TWIST Hard Seltzer Maker crowdfunding campaign proves demand for hard seltzer—and appreciation for craft beverage innovation—are as strong as ever.

After hitting its funding goal in the first six hours, the uKeg TWIST from GrowlerWerks went on to raise $279,344 from nearly 3,000 backers on Kickstarter during a 5-week campaign.

Setting itself apart from other players in the hard seltzer space, the uKeg TWIST lets people prepare their own customized seltzer on-the-fly, then take it with them in the same vessel for easy drinking and dispensing. After adding water and any favorite ingredients to the TWIST, all it takes is an 8-gram CO2 cartridge and a quick shake to make fresh seltzer that’s perfectly tailored to one’s individual preferences. The TWIST comes in 24 oz and 36 oz sizes and keeps seltzer cold and fizzy all day long.

Judging from the response it’s received so far, the uKeg TWIST is poised to change the way people enjoy hard seltzer.

“The hard seltzer market has been so hot that we were confident the uKeg TWIST would hit its funding goal, but we were really excited to see it take off the way it did,” said GrowlerWerks founder and president, Shawn Huff. “I’ve also loved seeing how many of our current customers jumped onboard to back the TWIST. It’s a real testament to the energy and enthusiasm of the craft beverage community that’s been supporting us since we released the uKeg carbonated growler in 2014.”

Building on the success of the Kickstarter campaign, the uKeg TWIST is now available for pre-order on Indiegogo Indemand. Available perks come with two CO2 cartridges and discounts up to 47% off. They also include a sample pack of 5 all-natural flavor drops that make creating delicious seltzer even easier. Just add the drops along with water and vodka (or another liquor of your choice) and you’ll have fresh, flavorful hard seltzer in less than a minute.

The uKeg TWIST is expected in retail this fall, with an MSRP of $64.95 or $79.95, depending on the size.

About GrowlerWerks®

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2014, GrowlerWerks is an innovator in the craft beverage industry. The uKeg pressurized growler changed the way craft beer is enjoyed by allowing beer enthusiasts to keep their favorite beverage fresh and carbonated for weeks. The uKeg Nitro is the first at-home nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser. GrowlerWerks’ products are distributed in the US, Canada, Australia and Western Europe.

