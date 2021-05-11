Perceptyx Appoints Former Cornerstone OnDemand COO Kirsten Helvey to Board

TEMECULA, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the leading employee listening and people analytics platform, has appointed HR tech executive Kirsten Helvey to its board of directors.



Helvey is an accomplished leader in the HR SaaS market. She is best known for her 15-year tenure at Cornerstone OnDemand , the $3 billion talent management platform provider. Having joined the firm when it was a 30-person startup, Helvey rose through the ranks to become COO, overseeing all global operations and client satisfaction. She was instrumental in scaling Cornerstone from 30 to 2,000 employees and will bring that experience to Perceptyx as it navigates its own rapid growth.

“Perceptyx has exactly what Fortune 500 companies need right now: the tools to listen to employees and the expertise to turn feedback into action. No other company in this space solves employee experience problems the way Perceptyx does,” said Helvey. “Frankly, any enterprise hoping to navigate the post-pandemic era successfully needs Perceptyx. I can’t wait to help the team meet this opportunity.”

Perceptyx works with more than 400 companies, including nearly one-third of the Fortune 100, to devise employee listening strategies that drive business outcomes. It counts brands such as AIG, Allstate, AT&T, Boeing, Citi, Dell and FedEx among its customers. The company has seen significant demand for its SaaS platform and consulting services as enterprises strive to retain talent, improve diversity and inclusion, and adapt to a digital-first hybrid workplace. With a 95 percent client retention rate, the company is on a dramatic growth trajectory.

“Kirsten is the ultimate builder and I am excited to partner with her. She knows how to help organizations reach new levels of excellence and deliver incredible customer success, all while scaling the business. Her proven track record will directly influence our focus on helping our clients to achieve even greater success,” said John Borland, CEO of Perceptyx. “Her experience will be invaluable as we expand our product, sales, marketing and customer success teams. We’re thrilled to have her on our side in this next stage of our journey.”

In addition to her role at Cornerstone OnDemand, Helvey was a board member at customer success company Gainsight, and adviser to learning platform Arist, as well as Arcadian Ventures. She is also founder and CEO of dotOrg Technology , a donor relationship platform to help nonprofits achieve their missions.

