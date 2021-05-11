Norwegian Maritime Leaders Presenting at Capital Link’s Maritime Forum - Norway

Digital Conference
Wednesday & Thursday, May 26 & 27, 2021
12:00pm – 5:30pm Oslo Time
NORWEGIAN SHIPPING - INDUSTRY LEADERSHIP IN A FAST-CHANGING WORLD
Complimentary Registration
2 Days – 16 Virtual Sessions – 78 speakers – 67 Presenting Companies
NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Capital Link Maritime Forum - Norway will take place on Wednesday & Thursday, May 26 & 27, 2021 as a digital event from 12:00pm – 5:30pm Oslo. This event is held in partnership with DNV, with the support of the Norwegian Shipowners Association, and in conjunction with Nor-Shipping "Ocean Now", June 1 & 2, 2021.
The event will take place over the course of two days, with 16 virtual sessions, and 78 speakers with 67 companies participating on the discussion panels.
FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE
Featuring a comprehensive agenda and major stakeholders from the shipping, financial and broader maritime community, this forum aims to showcase the industry and thought leadership of the Norwegian maritime community to a global audience addressing all major areas of the maritime cluster.
Norway has a leading position in global shipping and the forum presents a unique opportunity to share into the insight of Norwegian industry leaders.
The Forum will be held digitally, opening it to a global audience and making this approach highly relevant and effective, and will feature a series of LIVE interactive panel discussions.
AGENDA TOPICS
DAY ONE – May 26, 2021
- THE NORWEGIAN MARITIME CLUSTER - A Complete Maritime Chain Servicing Norwegian and Global
- Shipping
- THE FUTURE OF THE OFFSHORE SUPPLY & WIND CONSTRUCTION SECTOR - Moving Into Renewables
- COASTAL & SHORT SEA SHIPPING - Leading the Green Revolution to Zero Emissions
- CHEMICAL TANKERS: Maintaining Sector Leadership
- ADDRESSING THE FLEET OPTIMIZATION CHALLENGES - Adapting to Technological, Regulatory & Market Dynamics
- GLOBAL COMMODITY SHIPPING IN THE DECADE AHEAD - Charting Corporate Strategy
- NORWEGIAN SHIPPING IN A CHANGING WORLD - Past - Present – Future
- NORWAY – INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY – DEVELOPING CUTTING EDGE SOLUTIONS FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING
DAY TWO – May 27, 2021
- LEADING INDUSTRY TRANSFORMATION - Green Shipping - Decarbonation & Technology - Commercial & Strategic Implications for Shipping Companies & Investors
- NORWEGIAN LEADERSHIP IN GREEN INVESTMENTS - Financing Paris Aligned Shipping - The Viewpoint of an Institutional Investor
- THE EVOLUTION OF SHIP LENDING - Bank Finance & Shipping
- ALTERNATIVE & PROJECT FINANCE
- THE OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE AS A LISTING DESTINATION FOR INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING
- LEADING THE WAY IN RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR GLOBAL SHIPPING
- THE NORWEGIAN BOND MARKET - A Flexible & Mature Market Offering Traditional & Innovative Debt Capital Options to Global Issuers
- NORWEGIAN EQUITY ANALYSTS ROUNDTABLE - Steadfast & Long Term Industry Commitment
PARTICIPATING COMPANIES & ORGANIZATIONS
- ABG Sundal Collier
- ABN AMRO N.V.
- Aker Offshore Wind
- AKP AS
- Altera Infrastructure
- Arctic Securities
- Arkwright
- ASKO MARITIME
- Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO)
- Avance Gas
- BAHR AS
- Belships
- BW LNG
- BW LPG
- Cadeler
- Christiania Shipping
- Clarkson Platou AS
- Clarksons Platou Securities
- Color Line
- Columbia Shipmanagement
- DNB
- DNB Markets
- DNV Maritime
- Edda Wind
- Equinor
- Fearnley Securities
- Fearnleys Offshore Supply
- Fearnleys Renewables
- FLEX LNG (NYSE: FLNG)
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO)
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG)
- GCE Blue Maritime Cluster
- Hafnia
- Hansa Tankers
- Heidelberg Cement
- KLP
- Knutsen OAS Shipping
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Lloyds Register
- MPC Container Ships ASA
- NCE Maritime Cleantech
- Nordea
- Norwegian Guarantee Institute for Export Credits
- Norwegian Shipowners Association
- NRP
- Ocean Yield
- Odfjell
- OSLO BØRS
- Seward & Kissel
- SFL Corporation (NYSE: SFL)
- Simonsen Vogt Wiig
- Sole Shipping
- Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Stolt Nielsen
- Swedbank
- Torvald Klaverness
- Tyveholmen Kontorfellesskap AS
- Vard Brevik
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen
- Wikborg Rein
- Wilh. Wilhelmsen Holding
- 2020 Bulkers
TARGET AUDIENCE
Commercial and Investment Bankers, Charterers, Classification Societies, Commodity and Energy Traders, Finance Providers, Financial Advisors, Financial and Trade Media, Hedge Fund Managers, Institutional Investors, P&I Executives, Lawyers and Insurers, Market Analysts and Consultants, Private Equity Firms, Risk Advisors, Ship Managers, Ship Operators, Shipowners, Shipbrokers, Sovereign Wealth Funds, Venture Capital Firms
SPONSORS
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNV
WITH THE SUPPORT OF: Norwegian Shipowners Association, Nor-Shipping – Part of the Nor-Shipping “Ocean Now” June 1-2
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSORS: Columbia Shipmanagement
GLOBAL SPONSORS: Astrup Fearnley – DNB – Lloyds Register
SPONSORS: ABN AMRO – Arctic Securities – BAHR – Clarksons Platou Securities – ICBC Leasing – OSLO BØRS – Seward & Kissel - Simonsen Vogt Wiig – Wikborg Rein
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: ABG Sundal Collier – Flott C& Co.
CHARITY PARTNERS: The Mission to Seafarers • The Seafarers’ Charity
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATIONS: The International Ship Engineering Service Association (I.S.E.S.) Ltd
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima • Baird Maritime • Marine Circle • Maritime Direct • Maritime Executive • Ship2Shore • Ship Management International • World Oils • Xinde Marine News
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2021norway/index.html
Or, contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com or + 1 212 661 7566
ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communications and advisory firm with a strategic focus on the maritime, commodities and energy sectors, MLPs, as well as Closed-End Funds and ETFs. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of investment conferences a year in key industry centers in the United States, Europe and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo.