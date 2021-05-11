Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Announces April 2021 as the Best Revenue Month in Company History

SAN DIEGO, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil had its best revenue month ever in Company history in April 2021.



“Our HempMeds Brasil operations have seen a consistent increase over the years. We aim to reach as many consumers in need as possible and last month’s achievements prove that we are continuing to expand our reach to our target audiences,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

“I am incredibly proud of the success our HempMeds Brasil team has been able to achieve. As we celebrate our best revenue month in company history, we are scaling our operations in the country, refreshing our consumer-facing website and increasing the size of our facilities in Brazil to meet the needs of our expanding team,” said HempMeds® CEO Raul Elizalde.

“In the coming months, to support our continued growth, we intend to partner with the largest higher education institution in Brazil to educate medical professionals on the potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) and are moving forward in securing partnerships with well-respected professional and Olympic athletes,” said HempMeds® Brasil Managing Director Matheus Patelli. “My team has successfully been able to show Brazilian citizens that our products are of the highest quality and trustworthy, just like the people who work at the Company.”

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit www.hempmeds.com.br.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.



About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .



Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

