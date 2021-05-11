Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement and Intention to Go Public in Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1284696 BC Ltd (the “Company” or “BCCO”), a private BC company, is pleased to announce further to its news release dated April 8, 2021, it has entered into an amalgamation agreement dated April 28, 2021 (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (“Spirit”). The Definitive Agreement is further to the Letter of Intent dated April 1, 2021. Spirit is a private company incorporated under the laws of British Columbia and has a wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit Blockchain AG, a Swiss Company.

Upon the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Spirit (the “Proposed Transaction”), BCCO intends to file a non-offering prospectus (the “Prospectus”) with the applicable securities commissions and apply for a listing (the “Listing”) on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”). Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company is expected to change its name to “Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.” (the “Resulting Issuer”). It is a condition of the Proposed Transaction that the Resulting Issuer apply for Listing, however, there can be no assurance that the Exchange will approve the Listing. The Proposed Transaction is an arm’s length transaction.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is a Canadian Swiss group operating specifically in the Blockchain and Digital Asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying crypto assets. Spirit’s strategy is based upon management’s conviction that the Blockchain and Digital Asset ecosystem will register significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The Company’s strategy focuses on three complementary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by providing capital to blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets.

Advisory & Research Services for Institutional and private Investors to a global blockchain and digital assets investment product.

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland.



Summary of the Proposed Transaction

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Proposed Transaction will proceed by way of an amalgamation between a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Spirit. An aggregate of 13,800,000 common shares of BCCO are currently issued and outstanding, prior to completing the Proposed Transaction. It is expected that 46,000,000 common shares of BCCO will be issued to the shareholders of Spirit on a pro rata basis.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions that are standard for a transaction of this nature, including but not limited to (i) the completion of the Private Placement (as defined below); (ii) if applicable, the approval of the Proposed Transaction by the shareholders of each of BCCO and Spirit, and (iii) the completion of satisfactory due diligence by each of the parties. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms proposed above or at all.

Each of BCCO and Spirit will bear their own costs in respect of the Proposed Transaction.

Proposed Financing by Spirit

Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, Spirit will complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 40,000,000 common shares in the capital of Spirit (“Spirit Shares”) at a price of $0.125 per share for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Private Placement”). The proceeds raised in connection with the Private Placement will be used to fund the operations of Spirit (and the Resulting Issuer) and for general working capital. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to an indefinite hold period under applicable securities laws until the common shares of the Resulting Issuer are approved for listing on the Exchange. Commissions may be paid on proceeds raised commensurate with industry norms.

Spirit intends to invite qualified investors who strongly resonate with Spirit’s vision for digital currency, including the mass adoption of digital assets, potential widespread application of Blockchain technology, and the unique revenue driven business model of Spirit.

Proposed Concurrent Financing by BCCO

It is currently expected that prior to or concurrent with completion of the filing of the Prospectus, BCCO will complete at least one additional financing at a price to be determined (currently expected to be in the range of S0.30 to $0.40 per share) and subject to market conditions, for gross proceeds of not less than $1,000,000 (the "Concurrent Offering”). The proceeds raised in connection with the Concurrent Offering will be used to fund the costs associated with completing the Proposed Transaction, and for general working capital of the Resulting Issuer. All securities issued pursuant to the Concurrent Offering will be subject to an indefinite hold period under applicable securities laws. Commissions may be paid on proceeds raised commensurate with industry norms.

