CannGen Insurance Recognized as Five-Star Insurer by Insurance Business America

San Diego, CA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CannGen Insurance Services (“CannGen” or the “Company”), the first and premier insurance provider in the cannabis, CBD, and hemp industries, announced today that the Company has been honored as a 2021 Five-Star Insurer for the cannabis industry by Insurance Business America.



“CannGen has been the first Managing General Underwriter exclusively focused on the legal cannabis industry since 2010. This has given us the unique ability to build our services around the needs of the industry and a deep understanding of what struggles our clients are facing,” said Charles Pyfrom, CMO of CannGen. “We are honored and humbled by this award and intend to continue expanding our offerings to evolve alongside the growing industry.”

CannGen was one of a select few cannabis industry insurance brokers chosen for this award due to its excellence in client services. For over a decade, the Company has catered specifically to the cannabis industry’s niche needs and provided solutions to companies of all sizes, from the world’s largest multi-state operators to start-ups and everything in between.

The Company’s key offerings include property coverage, which includes crop coverage, general liability coverage, products liability coverage, auto coverage, motor truck cargo coverage, transportation insurance, workers’ compensation, and excess liability coverage.

To learn more about CannGen, please visit the Company online at https://www.canngenins.com/ or ask your broker how CannGen’s offerings may be the insurance solution for your business.

About CannGen Insurance Services

Since 2010, CannGen has provided the first Managing General Underwriter (MGU) to exclusively focus on the legal cannabis industry. Underwriting for both ancillary and plant-touching companies in the cannabis industry, CannGen has become a one-stop shop for comprehensive insurance coverage in all legalized states in the U.S. as well as Canadian provinces through its sister company Next Wave Insurance Canada. CannGen’s offerings are ideal for start-up businesses, multi-state operators and all businesses in between as CannGen offers highly customizable products depending on a company’s needs. The Company’s key offerings include property coverage, which includes crop coverage, general liability coverage, products liability coverage, auto coverage, motor truck cargo coverage, transportation insurance, workers’ compensation, and excess liability coverage. To learn more about CannGen, please visit the Company online at https://www.canngenins.com/.

