Benevity Sees Exponential Surge in Searches for Nonprofits Providing COVID-19 Support in India

CALGARY, Alberta, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity , Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, today announced a surge in activity on its platform from companies and their people looking to support COVID-19 relief for India. Seven of the top 10 searches on the platform in April 2021 were directly related to the COVID-19 crisis in India, indicating a strong desire for companies and their people to find and support trusted nonprofit organizations that are providing relief.



Additionally, in the past month, more than 45 companies have activated special campaigns on the Benevity corporate purpose platform, offering employee donation matches ranging from 1:1 to 3:1 to amplify the impact of their contributions. Some companies, including MSN, are using Benevity’s API to enable site visitors to give to nonprofits leading relief efforts. Others such as Compass have set up public-facing giving initiatives leveraging Benevity’s brandable Community Impact Portal product. Overall, more than 175 companies have recorded donations through Benevity’s platform to causes focused on relief efforts, with more than 55,500 unique users making almost 130,000 donations totaling more than $20.5 million.

Benevity is expediting donations during this period and is providing a free content kit to make it easy for companies and their people to connect to trusted causes and support the relief efforts. The kit includes:

Vetted U.S., Canadian, U.K. and Indian organizations bringing critical medical supplies — including oxygen — to India, and working on the frontlines of the public health response to save lives (all Indian causes included are eligible to receive both foreign and local contributions compliant with local regulatory requirements)

Pre-written communications that highlight U.S., Canadian and Indian causes that are providing support on the ground in India

Benevity has also featured giving opportunities on its own Community Impact Portal so the public can donate securely to vetted nonprofits.

“India needs all the support they can get and unfortunately, it’s not just now that they need it, but for the foreseeable future,” said Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer at Benevity. “This devastating crisis has not even hit its peak yet, and coupled with the lack of equitable access to healthcare and vaccinations, this event is sure to have long-lasting effects on the people and communities crumbling under the weight of grief, loss and dire need. The outpouring of support from people, backed by corporations who are running relief campaigns with matching, will undoubtedly make a dent — now and in the future. Indians will know they are not alone.”

Read our blog for more information on resources from Benevity to support relief efforts in India.

About the Crisis in India

India is currently facing the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreak. By May 10, the disease claimed more than 245,000 lives with infections surging past 350,000 every day. In addition, hospitals have been turning patients away as supplies deplete and many deaths have gone unreported as people are left without help. Nations, companies, nonprofits and individuals have been mobilizing rapidly to support relief efforts and provide critical supplies for the rapidly escalating situation. With a population of 1.4 billion facing crisis, there is a growing, urgent global movement to help those in need and without equitable access.

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is a leading provider of global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. A finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards, many iconic brands rely on Benevity’s cloud solutions to power their purpose in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 20 languages, Benevity has processed more than 7 billion dollars in donations and 38 million hours of volunteering time, 340,000 positive actions and awarded over one million grants to 303,000 nonprofits worldwide.