Gamma Aerospace Completes $10 Million in Capabilities Expansion at Two Locations

MANSFIELD, Texas, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamma Aerospace has completed a $10 million expansion of service offerings at its Mansfield, Texas operation and its Rapid Anodizing facility (a wholly-owned Company subsidiary) located in Los Angeles, California. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries. Gamma centers of operational excellence in North America manufacture a diverse offering of products and services that solve the most complex customer challenges.



The capital investment augments existing processes at the Mansfield and the Rapid Anodizing operations, which include machining, forming, heat treating and assembly of aerospace components. The new investment funded expansion into a range of advanced special processing capabilities that include anodizing, priming/painting, chemical conversion coating and fluorescent penetrant inspection. The new in-house, premium quality special processing services make Gamma Aerospace a total solutions provider: capable of taking in sheet or plate metal, performing all specified processing, producing finished aerospace components, and providing these services in record turnaround times for the aerospace industry.

A Deeper Look into Gamma Aerospace Special Processing

Special processing services require customer approvals and stringent certifications before they can be performed. In addition, the supplier must maintain these certifications to continue to provide the services. The new capital investment has allowed Gamma Aerospace to offer the following special processing capabilities:

● Chemical Processing

At its Mansfield, Texas operation, Gamma Aerospace has installed one new line for chromic acid anodizing to prepare parts for coating or painting. The large capacity, 42-inch-deep tanks are sized to accommodate specific specialty parts, spanning as much as 10.5 feet in length. In Mansfield, the Company also has added the capacity for chemical conversion coating, a non-electrolytic coating for parts. Rapid Anodizing, which also serves many third-party customers, now has added the capacity to perform two types of sulfuric acid anodizing: Type II (thin) anodizing and Type III (hard) anodizing.

● Priming and Painting

Priming and painting must be performed within tight, restricted timelines. In-house painting and priming streamline the overall process of finishing parts by eliminating the need to move them to outside providers. At Rapid Anodizing, Gamma Aerospace has added painting capacity along with the capability to perform rust-inhibiting steel passivation.

● Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection

At both the Mansfield and Rapid Anodizing locations, Gamma Aerospace performs non-destructive testing of parts. The testing consists of etching for fluorescent dye penetrant inspection of finished parts to assure product integrity.

Heat Treating as a Special Process

Outside of the new investments, Gamma Aerospace provides aluminum, steel and titanium heat treating and stress relief treatment of parts at its Mansfield, Texas location. The facility’s high capacity drop bottom air furnaces can treat parts ranging from six feet to 12 feet in width.

“The capital infusion into our Mansfield and Rapid Anodizing operations is a breakthrough in the continued transformation of our Company, with the expanded service offerings making Gamma Aerospace a total solutions provider,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, Gamma Aerospace. “We are singular in providing—in one network and often under one roof—processes that are end-to-end, up to and including five-axis machining, forming, wet chemical special processing, and heat treatment.”

Since 1971, Gamma has built excellence and integrity into the machining, forming, heat treating and assemblies of key components for some of the world’s most prestigious aircraft companies. After 50 years, the Company has added special processing capabilities to its portfolio of service offerings to customers, enabling the ability to process all parts manufactured in three facilities in the U.S. and one in Mexico. Gamma Aerospace serves military and commercial customers including Collins Aerospace, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Bell Helicopter, Triumph Group, Inc., Spirit Aerosystems, Northrup Grumman and L3 Technologies.

Gamma Aerospace operations are Nadcap (National Association of Defense Contractors Accreditation Program) certified for heat treating and chemical processing.

About Gamma Aerospace

Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries. Founded in 1971, the Company solves the most complex customer challenges, integrating leading-edge capabilities that eliminate non-value-added process time—allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery to its customers.

Gamma centers of operational excellence in North America manufacture a diverse offering of products and services. Gamma operations utilize a unique combination of advanced, in-house processes that encompass machining, forming, heat treating, and assembly, as well as special processes that include anodizing, priming/painting, chemical conversion coating, and fluorescent penetrant inspection in multiple locations throughout its network. Recent significant investments in special processing make Gamma Aerospace a total solutions provider.

