LPL Financial Welcomes Financial Advisor Rob DeHollander

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) today announced that financial advisor Glenn “Rob” DeHollander CFP®, has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $130 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. He joins from Commonwealth Financial Network.



Based in Greenville, S.C., DeHollander Financial Group is a faith-based practice focused on retirement income planning, wealth management, estate planning and managing retirement plans for businesses. With assistance from a four-member office support team, DeHollander works primarily with affluent families and individuals, small business, churches and civic organizations.

As a former engineer, DeHollander brings a consultative mindset to the practice, understanding the importance of providing thoughtful solutions and communicating ideas in easy to understand terms. “Every day, our goal is to help clients succeed by providing a personalized approach to financial planning. We take pride in not only helping clients work towards their lifetime dreams but also making sure they enjoy the journey,” DeHollander said.

The team moved to LPL to gain access to robust resources and innovative technology. “After an extensive due diligence process, we found LPL to be a strong partner committed to providing advisors with leading capabilities and business solutions to help us manage client assets. LPL also gives us the freedom and independence to run the practice on our own terms, with no influence from proprietary products,” DeHollander said.

Additionally, DeHollander is planning to grow his business by partnering with other like-minded LPL advisors. “I’m eager to tap into LPL’s vast network of quality financial advisors, looking for synergies and economies of scale where we can help each other succeed and serve our clients in the best manner possible.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, said, “We welcome Rob to the LPL family and are proud to support his independent practice. Like Rob, we understand that every client is unique. By providing our financial advisors with access to a broad range of non-proprietary products and investment platforms, we strive to empower them in their delivery of personalized investment strategies. We also offer choice and flexibility in how they run their businesses, and we will meet advisors where they are in the evolution of their practice to provide them with differentiated tools and capabilities to help them deliver meaningful, customized services to their clients. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with DeHollander Financial Group.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

** Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2019 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report); No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020); No. 1 provider of third-party brokerage services to banks and credit unions (2019-2020 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report)

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC- registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

DeHollander Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

