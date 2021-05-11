MasterBeat Corp. Subsidiary, SBQ Holdings, LLC, Completes the Sale of Its Verano Palace Property in Miramar Beach, Florida for $1.4 Million ($1,400,000)

MIRAMAR BEACH, FL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), a company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, collectible classic automobiles, and other tangible assets, announces that it has completed and closed on the sale of its Verano Palace property in Miramar Beach Florida, which the Company purchased for $1.1 Million ($1,100,000) in late 2019, for $1.4 Million ($1,400,000) to realize asset appreciation of $300,000 in addition to rental revenues and profits.

SBQ Holdings LLC was created to focus on the acquisition and development of income-generating real estate assets with supplement positions in additional hard assets, such as precious metals. SBQ Holdings' first property acquisition, Verano Palace, was intended to be a revenue-generating, profitable, self-sustaining property with great potential for appreciation, and it proved to be all these things! SBQ’s Automotive Division JTEC Automotive was created to specialize in vehicle acquisition in the collectible classic automobile industry. JTEC has demonstrated remarkable returns and profits as well. JTEC’s first acquisition was a 1969 Pontiac Firebird that profited $15,000, yielding a profit margin of over 30%. SBQ’s model has proven its works, providing even greater than initial expected yields and appreciation.

“Our Company is a young company with a short track record; however, our management and partners are long tenured veterans in our focused industries. Our vision was to combine our 2 business models with our experienced, proven successful people, and we generated not only substantial revenue and profits but also with impressive margins and appreciation. These profit and appreciation margins are even more impressive considering our company is young with limitless upward potential and considering the market conditions. We are comfortable that our business model can deliver a comfortable 18% plus consistent annual returns,” stated Josh Tannariello, CEO of Masterbeat.

About MasterBeat Corp.

MasterBeat Corporation (OTC: MSTO), incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a publicly traded company specializing in hard, tangible asset acquisitions with an intense focus on real estate, precious metals, and other tangible assets. The company believes its progressive approach to an old school model, especially in this market based on fragile earnings multiples and uncertainty, to acquire hard, tangible assets will not only offer long term capital appreciation but also deliver revenues, profits, and self-sustainability.

