Ferroglobe PLC Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Investor Call for May 18, 2021

LONDON, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) announced today that it will issue first quarter financial results after the close of the market on Monday, May 17, 2021 and will host the quarterly earnings call on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.



Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 9:00 AM, U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the call to register. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

Date: May 18, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM EDT

Listen via Internet: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4m27q2m

United States: +1 877-293-5491 (conference ID: 6081005)

International: +1 914-495-8526 (conference ID: 6081005)

About Ferroglobe



Ferroglobe is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys, and other ferroalloys serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

