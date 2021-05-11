Tremor Video Launches New CTV & Video Audience Solutions Driven by Consumer Emotion & Intent Data

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor Video, a leading programmatic video platform, today announced that the UnrulyEQ emotional and psychographic intelligence offering is now widely available to all Tremor Video clients in the U.S. and Canada. Designed to maximize audience engagement and optimize campaign performance for advertisers across connected TV (CTV) and video, this proprietary suite of data-driven audience and content testing solutions leverages a blend of facial coding and survey-based techniques.



With CTV experiencing unprecedented growth and advertisers leveraging all-screen video strategies more than ever before, it’s important that brands’ messages meaningfully connect with consumers on an emotional level, while driving enhanced performance of campaigns across all screens. Distributed by Tremor’s end-to-end, full-stack technology platform, the EQ solution equips brands and agencies with a more comprehensive understanding of their advertising content’s emotional impact and the emotional intensity felt by consumers upon viewing video creative throughout the full campaign lifecycle.

“Finding unique ways to engage with our audiences is of paramount importance to our team,” said Dani Hussey, Senior Manager – Brand Marketing, Dropbox. “These solutions allow us to better understand the emotion-based profiles of our customers and leverage these insights to reach them in more relevant ways, while driving stronger results for our campaigns.”

The need to emotionally connect with consumers is particularly relevant in light of how quickly advertisers have had to adjust their messaging with the onset and continuation of COVID-19 and other events of the past year. By leveraging EQ insights, advertisers can fine-tune campaign messaging and activation by customizing video creative and targeting in order to reach the most receptive audiences, drive brand uplift, favorability, advocacy, purchase intent and completed video view rates. In fact, video completion rates are 38% higher for EQ audiences applied in isolation compared to third-party data.*

“EQ exemplifies our commitment and unique ability to empower our clients with innovative solutions that maximize the connective relationship between data, audiences, creative and delivery,” said Anthony Flaccavento, Chief Revenue Officer, Tremor Video. “Advertisers that have added EQ to their media toolkit are at a distinct advantage relative to their competition, in that they more acutely understand which video creative resonates with consumers and drives them to take action.”

The full suite of EQ solutions for advertisers includes:

EQ Max — Understand the performance of content and how this should inform campaign optimization, leveraging powerful insights derived from a combination of facial coding and survey-based techniques.

Leverage similar insights as EQ Max to understand how content resonates against broader demographic targets but without the use of facial coding.

Identify customers who exhibit the highest emotional and intent-based responses to creative and target those audiences by using bespoke psychographic and attitudinal segments to maximize engagement.

Identify customers who exhibit the highest emotional and intent-based responses to creative and target those audiences by using bespoke psychographic and attitudinal segments to maximize engagement. EQ Audiences — Activate off-the-shelf psychographic segments like Emotional (based on the emotional profiles of the videos they have watched), Personality (based on the personality type via our partnership with IBM Watson) and Cultural (based on the most culturally relevant content environments – powered by a unique partnership with Hofstede).

Amplify the impact of ad content through creative customization based on audience insights and machine learning techniques that automatically recognize the key moments that drive brand awareness vs. consideration vs. action.



Learn more about the EQ suite and Tremor Video’s other data-driven audience solutions here.

*Data collected via UnrulyX, based on global POOV campaign data from 10/18 – 9/19.

About Tremor Video

Tremor Video helps advertisers deliver impactful brand stories across all screens through the power of innovative video technology combined with advanced audience data and captivating creative. Tremor Video is one of the largest and most innovative video advertising companies in North America, with offerings in CTV, instream and in-app. Tremor Video is a Tremor International company.

About Unruly

Unruly is one of the leading video advertising platforms in the world. Publishers use Unruly’s global relationships with premium demand partners, reader-friendly ad formats, self-serve tools and dedicated support team to maximize their revenue across a range of different screens, including CTV, mobile and desktop.

A pioneer in bringing emotional intelligence to the digital advertising ecosystem, Unruly’s innovative tech, unique audience insights and creative solutions also enable brands and agencies to seamlessly engage global consumers in premium, brand-safe environments. Part of the Tremor International group (AIM: TRMR), Unruly is on a mission to transform digital advertising for the better.

Our brand and agency-led council, the U7, meet regularly to shape the future of digital marketing and we are a founding member of the WFA’s Global Alliance for Responsible Media. Don’t just reach people, move people.

