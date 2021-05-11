Global Cyclohexane Market Will Reach USD 30 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cyclohexane Market By Type (Adipic Acid, Caprolactam, Solvents, Others) and By Application (ConstructionAerospace & Defense, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Cyclohexane Market was estimated at USD 25 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 30 Billion by 2026. The global Cyclohexane Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2020 to 2026”.

Cyclohexane Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Cyclohexane is a cycloalkane which is a colorless and flammable organic liquid with molecular formula C6H12 which is produced through the catalytic hydrogenation process of benzene and also used in the production of caprolactam and adipic acid.

Cyclohexane Market: Industry Major Market Players

Reliance Industries Limited

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Clariant

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

CEPSA

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

CITGO Petroleum Corporation

BP Refining & Petrochemicals GmbH

Market Dynamics

The growing demand for nylon products in various engineering plastics helps in propelling the cyclohexane market. The growing use of benzene as feedstock in producing these chemicals is expected to boost the market in the coming years. The growing refining process of crude oil across the globe is also anticipated to propel the market as benzene is the byproduct that is produced during this refining process. The use of nylon-based automotive parts in the automobile industry has also predicted the growth of the market. Furthermore, the use of nylon-based insulation materials in electricity generation for lowering carbon emissions is also expected to drive the cyclohexane market. However, the high production cost and the increased usage of products in construction, automobiles, paints, and textiles may hamper the profitability of the market and affect the pricing trends. Nevertheless, the strict regulations imposed by the governments regarding VOC emissions have helped in encouraging the manufacturers in using bio-based raw materials in the production of cyclohexane, thus providing a good opportunity for market growth.

As per the application analysis, Caprolactum is expected to show dominance as it is majorly used in the production of nylon 6 fibers and resins. These nylon 6 fibers are used in the production of carpets, industrial yarns, and textiles. Nylon 6 offers good abrasion resistance and hence it is easy to clean and proves resistive against dirt and stains, which in turn drives the cyclohexanone market. Cyclohexane has non-corrosive properties owing to which it can be used across various applications such as lubricants, paints, and coatings. As per the end-user analysis, the automotive segment is expected to show dominance as there is an increasing demand for automobiles across the globe. Adipic acid, which is primarily used in the production of Nylon 6, is used in manufacturing automobile components like wheels, gears, and bearings. It is also used as engineering thermoplastics in automobile applications as it offers good physical properties like high tensile strength, resistance towards high heat, and good chemical abrasion, which in turn helps in promoting demand for the cyclohexanone market.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Cyclohexane sector. Key strategic developments in the Cyclohexane market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Cyclohexane market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Cyclohexane is a cycloalkane, a colorless and flammable organic liquid with molecular formula C6H12 produced by the catalytic hydrogenation process of benzene and also used in the production of caprolactam and adipic acid. The rising demand in various engineering plastics for nylon products helps to propel the cyclohexane market. With the growing use of benzene as a feedstock in the manufacture of these chemicals, the demand is projected to improve in the years ahead. The rising method of crude oil refining in the world is also expected to drive the market, as benzene is the by-product produced during this refining. The use of nylon-based automotive parts in the automotive industry has also expected business growth. It is also anticipated that the use of nylon-based insulation materials in the production of electricity to mitigate carbon emissions would also boost the cyclohexane industry.

The Cyclohexane market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Cyclohexane industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Cyclohexane industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Cyclohexane industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

As per the regional analysis, the region of North America is predicted to show dominance in the cyclohexanone market owing to its rising economic growth, increased capacity for production and high consumption potential. It is also expected to show dominance in the construction industry as it is largely used in manufacturing flexible foams that are majorly used for flooring, wiring, insulation, and molding. The growing expenses of the population in the automobile industry have also helped the market to grow as nylon products are majorly used in engineered plastics that are used in automobiles.

Browse the full “Cyclohexane Market By Type (Adipic Acid, Caprolactam, Solvents, Others) and By Application (ConstructionAerospace & Defense, Textiles, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cyclohexane-market-by-type-adipic-acid-caprolactam-solvents-1057

This report segments the Cyclohexane market as follows:

Global Cyclohexane Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Adipic Acid

Caprolactam

Solvents

Others

Global Cyclohexane Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Textiles

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the cyclohexane market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 4%

It was established through primary research that the cyclohexane market was valued at around USD 25 Billion in 2019.

The “Caprolactam” category, based on application segmentation, is expected to share the maximum revenue in 2019.

Based on application segmentation, the “automotive” category is expected to be the leading market share in 2019.

As per the regional analysis, the North America region is expected to have a maximum share in the year 2019.

