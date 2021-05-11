Global Connected Motorcycle Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $543.5 Million at a CAGR of 46.4% during the Forecast Period, 2019-2026 - Exclusive Report [Pages-255] by Research Dive

New York, USA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global connected motorcycle market is anticipated to register a revenue of $7,227.5 million at a CAGR of 8.0%, increasing from $3,900.0 million in 2018. The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Market Dynamics

Strategic alliances developed by the key players is one of the significant factors behind the growth of connected motorcycle market. In a collaborative effort, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and BMW Motor have established the CMC (Connected Motorcycles Consortium). The CMC aims to offer technological innovation and road traffic safety through the Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems(C-ITS). These advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the global connected motorcycle market.

The main restraining factor behind the growth of the market is expected to be the lack of IoT infrastructure in the middle-east and developing countries.

The government initiatives for intellectual transport systems to avoid roadway accidents by the improvisation of roadway infrastructure is anticipated to propel the connected motorcycle market during the forecast period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on service, hardware, end-use, and regional outlook.

Driver Assistance Sub-Segment is Expected to be the Most Profitable

By Service, the driver assistance sub-segment is projected to raise $105.5 million by 2026, increasing from $3.7 million in 2018. Frequent road accidents is one of the significant attributor behind the growth of the market segment.

Tethered Sub-Segment is Expected to Become the Most Lucrative

By hardware, the tethered sub-segment is anticipated to reach a revenue of $183.5 million during the projected period. A tethered system for motorcycles has highly advanced software algorithms with multiple hardware to ensure the safety of the deliver. This factor is going to enhance the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Commercial Sub-Segment is Predicted to Be the Most Beneficial

Commercial sub-segment is anticipated to register a revenue of $271.7 million by 2026, as per the report. This integrated system can inform motorcyclists about vehicle maintenance to minimize the problem of sudden breakdown of the motorcycle. This advantage has increased the demand of connected motorcycle from the commercial end-user. This is the reason behind the growth of this market segment.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific regional market is projected to register a revenue of $207.2 million at a CAGR of 49.0% during the projected period. Significantly rising sales of premium bikes, growing disposable incomes, and optimal adoption of technological innovations in Asian countries such as China, Singapore, India, and Malaysia are projected to foster the growth of the connected motorcycle market during the upcoming years.

Key Players of the Market

The report enlists the leading players of the global connected motorcycle market include

Autotalks Ltd.

BMW AG

KPIT

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Vodafone Idea Limited

Continental AG

Starcom Systems Ltd

TE Connectivity

DXC Technology Company

among others. These players are focusing on research and development, product launches, collaborations and partnerships to sustain the growth of the market.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and latest strategic developments.

In February 2019, the California-based Zero Motorcycles launched a new IoT-enabled motorcycle. Zero Motorcycles is a leading provider of IoT-enabled and electric motorcycles cross the U.S. The company also showcased new connected motorcycles at different exhibitions in New York and Amsterdam.

