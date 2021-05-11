INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES OPENS NEW LEARNING CENTER FOR CHILDREN IN HAMDEN

HAMDEN, CT., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InBloom Autism Services announced today that they have opened the doors to a new state-of-the-art Learning Center for young children to receive Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy as a form of prescribed treatment for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in the greater New Haven County area.

The new Learning Center has over 8,500 square feet of space and a variety of different learning environments ranging from smaller therapy rooms for a more direct 1-to-1 experience, large play rooms for naturalistic environment training/play-based learning, and a classroom for children who are getting ready to transition into a traditional classroom environment.

ABA therapy is a scientifically-validated form of treatment frequently prescribed to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and is the primary form of care provided at InBloom Autism Services. Regional Clinical Integrity Officer, Abigail Dunn, will oversee the clinical team in Hamden in coordination with Director of Operations, Mina Anglo. InBloom Autism Services has been providing in-home and center-based ABA therapy services to families in Connecticut at their East Hartford location since September 2019, and credit a growing demand for safe center-based services throughout the area for the need to invest in a second Learning Center to serve families living in New Haven County.

“I think the new space is really supportive to several different types of learners. Whether you’re in a smaller room for direct one-on-one therapy, our open gym, a sensory room, or our learning readiness classroom there’s an opportunity for learning,” said Dunn. “Anyone visiting our new Hamden Learning Center is going to be greeted by friendly faces. As far as our team goes, everyone truly loves what they do and they have a passion to be there, and we’re so excited to now better support families in that area.”

With the impact that COVID-19 has had on the lives and schedules of children throughout the state, InBloom Autism Services has made adjustments to their health and safety protocols to make sure therapy services can stay as available and consistent as possible to those in need of a center-based approach.

“What makes this new Learning Center really special and unique is the amount of natural light that we can capture especially in our Learning Readiness classroom which has a skylight, so we’re looking at some creative ways to incorporate the light and interacting with the outdoors into learning opportunities,” said Anglo. “We want our Learning Centers to be fun, energetic, and safe for all clients and staff to come to every day because that’s the best environment for learning. We work very hard to make sure kiddos are excited to come and see us each and every day and we think they’re really going to love this new location.”

The Hamden Learning Center is located at 2666 State Street. InBloom Autism Services is an in-network provider with most major insurance providers, as well as state-funded resources in Connecticut. Caregivers interested in inquiring about therapy services at the new location can call 888-754-0398 to connect with the InBloom Autism Services Care Team, or visit inbloomautism.com to inquire more today.

ABOUT INBLOOM AUTISM SERVICES

Founded in 2015 in Fort Lauderdale, FL, InBloom Autism Services provides Applied Behavior Analysis therapy to children living with Autism Spectrum Disorder throughout Florida, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Connecticut. InBloom’s mission is to consistently achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients by focusing on clinical quality and innovation, hiring the best behavioral professionals, and investing in clinical support and professional development. To learn more visit: https://www.inbloomautism.com

