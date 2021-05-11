English French

COMBINED GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

OF MAY 26, 2021

Availability of preliminary documents

Vélizy-Villacoublay, May 11, 2020 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) informs its shareholders that its Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held in camera on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 3 pm at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – 78140 Vélizy-Villacoublay.

The preliminary notification stating the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on April 16, 2021, and is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the following address: https://investor.3ds.com/shareholders-meeting/home.

The convening notice stating the agenda is published on May 10, 2021 in the BALO and will be made available at the foregoing address.

Documents and information relating to this meeting and especially information provided by the article R.225-83 of the French Commercial code, are available to the shareholders, since May 10, 2021, at the foregoing internet address. They will also be available at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters, should travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 be lifted.

A major part of these information is mentioned in Dassault Systèmes’ 2020 Annual report, filed on March 19, 2021 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at the forgoing internet address.

