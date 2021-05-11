Global Lanolin Market Share Will Reach USD 390 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Lanolin Market By Derivative (Lanolin Alcohol, Ethoxylated Lanolin, Acetylated Lanolin, Lanolin Acid) and By Application (Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Baby Care, Pharmaceutical, Industrial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Lanolin Market was estimated at USD 290 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 390 Million by 2026. The global Lanolin Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% from 2020 to 2026”.

Lanolin Market: Key Market Insights Overview

Lanolin, also named wool wax, is secreted by the sebaceous glands from the animals that produce wool on their bodies. For humans, Lanolin comes from local sheep breeds that are raised specially for their wool and mainly consist of sterol esters. Lanolin is used for providing hygiene, protection, and treatment of human skin.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the pre and post business impact of COVID-19 on the Lanolin Market?

2) What is the market size, share of Lanolin Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Lanolin Market?

4) What will be the future market of Lanolin Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

Lanolin Market: Industry Major Market Players

Rolex Lanolin Products Limited (RLPL)

The Lubrizol Corporation

Suru Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

Lanotec

Tallow Products Pty Ltd.

Nippon Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Croda International

WellMan Advance Materials

NK Chemicals

Quimica Del Centro S.A. De C.V.

Sancai Lanolin

Orthochem

Yinxin Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Growth in end-user industries, such as baby care products, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics is expected to drive the market in the forecasted period. The growing trend of health and wellness way of life has also helped to propel the lanolin market. Owing to its multiple benefits with no side effects or any medical conditions has directed its massive usage in pharmaceutical products. Owing to R&D that took place for many years, lanolin can be used for other technical applications too. It can be used as lubricants and also in the production of anti-corrosion paints that can be used for ferrous materials. The intervention from the governments of various countries in strengthening the personal care and cosmetics sector that uses natural ingredients with constant innovation and growing demand from the consumers for specialized solutions have anticipated the growth of the market. However, the complex process of the refining process and the chances of leaving the left-over impurities in the product can pose a serious threat to human health. Similarly, the high dependency on sheep wool as the only commercial production source hinders the growth of the lanolin market. Nevertheless, the focus of manufacturers on the development of new ingredients, professional products as per the demands and likings of the consumers provides huge opportunities for the lanolin market to grow in the forecasted period.

As per the derivatives analysis, Lanolin Alcohol is anticipated to drive the market in the forecasted period. Lanolin Alcohol is a non-drying organic compound which is been reacted with acetic acid and lye, and it is mainly used in the cosmetics industry like skincare, baby care, and hair products and also as an emollient for skin softening. R&D and technological progressions in the creation of various sun protection creams, moisturizers, hair conditioners are estimated to drive the market. As per the application analysis, the segment of personal care and cosmetics is predicted to share the maximum revenue as lanolin has good moisturizing properties and acts as a natural stabilizer and emulsifiers in a variety of skincare and baby care products.

The report study further includes an in-depth analysis of industry players' market shares and provides an overview of leading players' market position in the Lanolin sector. Key strategic developments in the Lanolin market competitive landscape such as acquisitions & mergers, inaugurations of different products and services, partnerships & joint ventures, MoU agreements, VC & funding activities, R&D activities, and geographic expansion among other noteworthy activities by key players of the Lanolin market are appropriately highlighted in the report.

Development is expected to boost the demand in the forecast timeframe in end-user industries such as baby care products, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and cosmetics. The growing trend in lifestyle safety and fitness has also helped propel the lanolin market. It has driven its vast use of prescription drugs owing to its many advantages with no side effects or other medical conditions. Lanolin can also be used for many scientific purposes due to R&D that took place for several years. It can be used as lubricants and can also be used in the manufacture of anti-corrosion paints for ferrous materials. The role by the governments of various countries in strengthening the personal care and cosmetics industry with relentless innovation and growing customer demand for advanced solutions have anticipated market growth.

The Lanolin market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Lanolin industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

As per the regional analysis, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the rapid industrialization and growth of end-user industries, along with the growing population, and increasing awareness about the consumers towards natural and bio-based products that are not harmful to the environment. The improving economic conditions of the people due to the growing economy of various countries in this region and the rising expenditure of the consumers on cosmetics and personal care products has also resulted in boosting the lanolin market in this region. Similarly, the lower or no side effects of natural medicines as compared with the growing side effects of chemical-based products are also considered to assist in the market growth.

Browse the full “Lanolin Market By Derivative (Lanolin Alcohol, Ethoxylated Lanolin, Acetylated Lanolin, Lanolin Acid) and By Application (Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals, Baby Care, Pharmaceutical, Industrial): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/lanolin-market-by-derivative-lanolin-alcohol-ethoxylated-lanolin-1074

This report segments the Lanolin market as follows:

Global Lanolin Market: By Derivative Segmentation Analysis

Lanolin Alcohol

Ethoxylated Lanolin

Acetylated Lanolin

Lanolin Acid

Global Lanolin Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

Baby Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysts, the Lanolin market is getting popular among the consumers as it is considered to be sourced naturally and its usage does not have any kind of side effects on human health.

Lanolin can be used in multiple applications like health care, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, baby care, and personal care and the development of products consisting of lanolin and new ingredients as per the need of the consumers shows good demand for the market in the forecasted period.

The changing demand trend of consumers for natural products instead of chemical products seeks tremendous benefits in the growth of the lanolin market.

Growing at a CAGR of around 9%, the lanolin market provides plentiful opportunities for all of the involved shareholders across the entire value chain.

Manufacturers can invest in the region of Asia Pacific as many countries of this region are emerging economies and the governments of these countries are encouraging natural ingredient products and have good chances of gaining maximum profits in the coming years.

