Real Estate Investment Firm PAG Investments rebrands as Northpath Investments in the US

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath Investments (previously PAG Investments) is a privately-held real estate investment and management firm headquartered in New York City. Northpath is focused on the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail, self storage, industrial, and office properties in the northeast and mid-Atlantic. Northpath has an excellent track record in the ownership and management of real estate assets and seeks to create value for investors, partners, and the communities in which we work and live.

Northpath Investments is run by Co-Principals, Gershon Alexander and Geoffrey Adler. Alexander oversees the firm’s acquisitions and investors relations. He has over 20 years of real estate experience and has purchased and managed more than $500,000,000 of assets, primarily located in Northeast and New York metropolitan markets. Alexander’s traditional focus has been on value-add and ground-up transactions, and he has the experience to navigate through complicated transactions that have significant leasing, environmental and entitlement risk.

As Co-Principal, Adler is responsible for overseeing the firm’s operations and asset management. Since launching in August 2018, he has overseen 15 transactions, across 2.8 million square feet, as the firm manages over $300M in assets.

Northpath Investments plans to continue to expand. They seek to acquire retail, industrial, and office properties in primary and secondary markets with the potential for significant increase in cash flow and residual value through lease up, expansion, renovation and redevelopment. Northpath focuses on markets within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, targeting areas with attractive population density and income levels. Northpath sources favorable financing terms to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Please feel free to contact us if you would like to submit a property you think would fit our criteria here: https://northpathinvestments.com/contact/

