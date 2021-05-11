SKLZ INVESTOR ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Skillz Inc.

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Skillz Inc. ("Skillz" or the "Company") (NYSE: SKLZ) from December 20, 2020 through April 19, 2021 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



The complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants disseminated false and misleading statements and omissions that materially misrepresented Skillz’s purported financial condition and prospects. These materially misleading statements and omissions included representations relating to certain of Skillz’s business operations, performance metrics and ultimate valuation, including, among other things, Skillz’s ability to attract new end-users, future profitability, the shrinking popularity of its hosted games that accounted for 88% of its revenue, and the Company’s valuation.

On March 8, 2021, Wolfpack Research released a report titled, “SKLZ: IT takes Little Skill to see this SPACtacular Disaster Coming” (the “Wolfpack Report”). The Wolfpack Report alleges that the growth speculations that Skillz and its insiders had touted were “entirely unrealistic” given the fact that Skillz’s top three games, representing 88% of Skillz’s revenue, reported a decline in downloads since the third quarter of 2020.

On this news, the price of Skillz stock plummeted 10.9% to close at $24.45, down $3 from the previous day.

Then, on April 19, 2021, Eagle Eye Research posted an anonymous report on Twitter in which it claimed that, through the use of providing users with incentive Bonus Payments, “the company likely recognizes substantial non-cash revenue and [] cash revenues may be less than ½ of GAAP revenue.”

On this news, SKLZ shares declined 6.61%, or $1 to close at $14.11 on April 19, 2021. Shares further declined the next day to an all-time low of $12.55.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Skillz securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/skillzinc-sklz-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-fraud-stock-397/apply/ or contact Joseph R. Seidman, Jr. toll free at (877) 779-1414 or Seidman@bernlieb.com

