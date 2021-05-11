vArmour to Expand Global Channel Relationship Strategy Appoints Louise Cooke as Global Head of Channel Alliances

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management (ARM) software, today announced the appointment of Louise Cooke as Global Head of Channel Alliances. Cooke brings over two decades of security and enterprise industry experience to her role to help vArmour build and run the vRM Global Channel Program to support channel partners globally and address their unique client needs.



“Relationships are our cornerstone at vArmour, and Louise is the best person to help us expand what’s possible for our enterprise customers,” said Kate Kuehn, SVP of Alliances at vArmour. “Her exceptional background will be instrumental in taking vArmour to another level. As Louise leads our team in building our global channel program, we will be even better positioned to help our customers face down today’s attack surface with a strategic, relationship-based security model.”



Louise joins the vArmour team to expand and innovate, to global scale, the vArmour channel program, and evolve it to be a world class leader in partner engagement and strategy. Alongside the launch of the vRM Global Channel Program, vArmour will also be expanding engagement with partners including Optiv, WWT, Guidepoint, Telstra and others globally.

“Security teams today are under constant pressure to improve network visibility while also confronting an always-expanding attack surface. Unfortunately, the solutions are often overly complex. Optiv advises, deploys, and operates outcome-driven security programs to help organizations create clarity out of chaos,” said Todd Weber, chief technology officer, Optiv. “vArmour’s execution of bringing full visibility in a platform-agnostic and agentless manner helps keep security simple for our joint clients. We look forward to a continued partnership and congratulate vArmour for their new channel program.”

Prior to joining vArmour, Cooke served as Vice President of Worldwide Channel at BigID, a leading enterprise intelligence platform, where she was responsible for all aspects of enterprise customer relationships. Additionally, she has held several senior business development and channel positions at Cylance (recently acquired by Blackberry), Fortinet, Accuvant and NTT, Ltd., among others.

For more information on vArmour, please visit www.vArmour.com .

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to visualize and control relationships between every user, every application, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, NightDragon, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, SC Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.vArmour.com .