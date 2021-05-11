Scott’s Cheap Flights Founder Wants You to Take More Vacations

Portland, OR, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2+ million members to exceptional airfare deals, is thrilled to announce the publication of our founder Scott Keyes’ debut book.



Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World is the timely guide for anyone hoping to turn vacations from once-a-year into three or more. Readers will discover why the traditional way of planning vacations undercuts our ability to enjoy them, and how a new strategy can lead to cheaper fares and more trips.

“After being asked for years, ‘what’s your secret to finding cheap flights?’ I compiled everything I’ve learned in my career into a practical, easy-to-digest book for travelers,” said Keyes. “I wrote this book to not only help people take more vacations, but as importantly, better and happier vacations.”

A focus of the book is how we’ve been living in the Golden Age of Cheap Flights since 2015. But according to surveys, most people incorrectly believe that flying is getting more expensive, and unwittingly overpay for flights as a result.



Keyes is pulling back the curtain on how airfare pricing works in this new book. With an insider’s understanding of how the airline industry works, travelers are better equipped to find and buy flights without breaking the bank. From breaking down how airlines determine fare, to busting the myths we hold about booking travel, Keyes is ready to help us all take more vacations.



