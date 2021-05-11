Conductor Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic New Hires

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing platform, today announced the appointment of four industry veterans, to the roles of Chief People Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board. The new executive leaders will play a critical role as the company continues to increase its innovations in the organic marketing industry.



Alok Srivastava joins Conductor as the organization’s Chief Technology Officer, arriving with more than 30 years of experience leading technology teams. Srivastava has served as a CTO and in other C-Suite roles at leading organizations like Oracle, Delphix Corporation, and most recently at LiftLab. Srivastava has an MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering from IIT in India. He holds 38 U.S. and worldwide patents in data management, distributed systems, and data virtualization technologies.

Tom Martin, Conductor’s first-ever Chief Revenue Officer, brings more than 30 years of experience driving revenue growth and go-to-market strategy for software companies up to and over 1 billion in annual recurring revenue. Prior to joining Conductor, Martin held executive positions at Hewlett-Packard, Symantec, Rackspace, Nuance Communications, and most recently at iCIMS. Martin has an MBA from the University of Oregon and served in the United States Naval Reserves.

Irene DeNigris has joined Conductor as the company’s first Chief People Officer. DeNigris brings more than three decades of HR experience across industries and companies of all sizes. DeNigris comes most recently from iCIMS, where she helped to scale the organization up from 250 employees to more than 1,000 employees and into one of the fastest-growing SaaS companies and market leaders in the HR tech space. DeNigris will drive Conductors’ People First values through all initiatives to help reinforce our amazing culture as we scale. Denigris will also lead our efforts to improve our diversity representation and inclusion initiatives to support the company’s growth and business initiatives.

“Alok, Tom, and Irene bring incredibly deep and valuable experience, as well as a proven history of bringing fast-growing technology and SaaS companies into their next level of growth,” said Seth Besmertnik, CEO of Conductor. “Our growing executive team is thrilled to be able to leverage the collective expertise of these three to thrust Conductor forward, along with our changes to the company board and Ron Kasner’s elevation to Vice Chairman.”

In addition to the new hires, Conductor has made an update to its Board of Directors. Ron Kasner will be serving as the Vice Chairman of the Conductor Board of Directors, after joining the Board last year. Kasner previously served as iCIMS’s former CFO, President & COO, and CEO.

About Conductor: Conductor is the world's leading organic marketing platform, helping businesses accelerate search traffic, digital growth and revenue. Conductor's technology helps marketers create powerful marketing content to drive high quality traffic to their site and track their organic performance. In today’s new world with Covid-19, websites are more valuable than ever and getting found online is a #1 enterprise priority. Conductor ranked at the top of the 2020 Forrester Wave for SEO platforms and is rated #1 on TrustRadius and G2 by enterprise marketers. Their forward-thinking customers include global and emerging enterprise brands such as Citibank, Visa, and Casper. For more information, visit Conductor.com.



