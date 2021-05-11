Westland Insurance Announces New Executive Appointment

SURREY, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance Group Ltd. (“Westland”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Barclay to the position of Executive Vice President, Commercial, effective June 1, 2021. Donna was most recently President & Chief Operating Officer of The Guarantee Company of North America where she also previously served as Chief Underwriting Officer. She brings over 30 years of executive and underwriting leadership to Westland.



In this role, Donna will have responsibility for Westland’s national Commercial strategy and will report to Jamie Lyons, President & COO of Westland Insurance Group Ltd. She will be based in Ontario.

“We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Donna’s calibre as we expand our Executive Team,” commented Jamie Lyons, President & COO for Westland Insurance Group. “Westland has grown to become one of the leading SME Commercial brokers in the Canadian market. We have more than quadrupled the size of our Commercial platform over the last five years and have an ambitious business plan in the years ahead. Donna is going to play a key role in helping shape and execute on our exciting Commercial vision”.

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent property and casualty insurance brokers in Canada. With a national network of 170 locations and over 1,900 employees, the company continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expert advice to home, business, farm, life, and auto insurance clients. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca

Media Contact:

Westland Insurance Group Ltd.

Cari Watson, SVP, Marketing & Customer Experience

Phone: 604-219-1157

mediainquiry@westlandinsurance.ca

www.westlandinsurance.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aee05c8f-6f6a-4930-9b2e-ec055d8c6b37