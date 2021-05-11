Kingswood Capital Markets Expands Investment Banking Platform

Victor Halpert Appointed Managing Director and Head of Israel Investment Banking

New York, NY, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Kingswood Capital Markets today announced the appointment of Victor Halpert as Managing Director and Head of Israel Investment Banking.

Kingswood continues on its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over ~$2B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, Kingswood looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success. The addition of Victor Halpert to the Kingswood team is a welcome step in this growth strategy. In this newly created position, Mr. Halpert will build out the company’s investment banking activities with a concentrated specialization in the Israeli technology and healthcare markets.

Mr. Halpert has more than 25 years of investment banking, equity research and private equity investments experience servicing Israeli and US technology and healthcare companies. Mr. Halpert started his career at Salomon Brothers in London in equity research, as well as at Citigroup, Robertson Stephens and JP Morgan. Mr. Halpert has been ranked in an Institutional Investor (II) survey for equity research and has been involved with close to $10 billion in M&A and equity offerings. Mr. Halpert graduated with honors (BS) from the State University of New York, College at New Paltz and an MS from the University of Illinois in Chicago.

“Israeli technology and healthcare are two of the most robust and active sectors globally. For years, Israel has greatly advanced electronics, computers and communication technologies of all types. In addition, scientific innovation in healthcare has led to tremendous advances in Israeli medical devices, healthcare delivery, pharmaceuticals and biotech. We look forward to Victor Halpert’s leadership as we rapidly advance our investment banking offerings in Israel where startups and expanding companies need access to capital and complex transaction services,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of Kingswood Capital Markets.

Victor Halpert, Managing Director and Head of Israel Investment Banking, said, “Israel is a leader in technological and scientific innovation. Research and development in a vast array of sectors including robotics, medicine, agriculture, nanotechnology, computer hardware and software, biotechnology and chemistry continues to advance technology and healthcare not only in Israel but worldwide. Today, there are over 30 pre-IPO technology companies that are unicorns. In addition, there are more than 100 Israeli companies that are trading in US markets and need growth capital. I look forward to helping Kingswood Capital Markets provide investment banking services to the many Israeli startups and larger companies that seek to scale up their businesses, balance sheets and M&A activity.”

About Kingswood Capital Markets

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc., is a premier global, full-service, middle-market investment bank headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international fully integrated wealth management group, with around 16,000 active clients and circa £4.8 billion of Assets under Advice and Management. It has a growing network of offices in the UK including Abingdon, Beverley, Darlington, Derby, Grimsby, Hull, Lincoln, London, Maidstone, Newcastle, Sheffield (2), Worcester and York with offices in Johannesburg, South Africa and Atlanta, New York and San Diego in the US.

Kingswood offers a range of investment solutions to its clients, which range from private individuals to some of the UK's largest universities and institutions, including investment advice and management, personal and company pensions and wealth planning. Kingswood is focused on becoming a leading player in the wealth and investment management market through targeted acquisitions in the UK and US, creating a global business through strategic partnerships.

Securities offered through Benchmark Investments Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Contacts:

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer

jrallo@kingswoodcm.com

Victor Halpert, Managing Director and Head of Israel Investment Banking

vhalpert@kingswoodcm.com

Website: www.kingswoodcm.com

Address: 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022