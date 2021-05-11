Sam Oches named Editorial Director, Editor-in-Chief of Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality have named Sam Oches new Editorial Director and Editor-in-Chief, effective Monday. Oches will oversee the brands’ editorial missions and digital and community growth moving forward, serving an audience of innovators and decision makers across the restaurant industry.



“In my 12 years covering the foodservice industry, I’ve committed myself to sharing insights and developing community with industry professionals, whether through stories, podcasts, events, or other platforms,” said Oches. “Joining Informa Connect's Restaurant & Food Group – and such reputable brands as Nation's Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality – provides an incredible opportunity to take that commitment to the next level. I'm looking forward to building off these brands’ profound legacies and finding new ways to create value in the lives of restaurant leaders, especially at a time they need it most.”

Sam previously served as editorial director of Food News Media, publisher of QSR and FSR magazines. He’s a past president of the International Foodservice Editorial Council (IFEC) and a past board member with the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). His foodservice insights have been shared in national media outlets such as the New York Times, USA Today, National Public Radio, and CNBC. Sam Oches is a graduate of the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

“Bringing the best talent to our brands is always a top priority, as we constantly look for new and impactful ways to serve our chain executive and independent restaurant communities, from operators to manufacturers and solution providers,” said Informa Connect Restaurant and Food Group’s Publisher Sarah Lockyer. “Sam is one of the most respected and knowledgeable foodservice media minds – with strong connections, dedication to adding value to the restaurant space, both personally and professionally, and expert insights and digital savviness. Having Sam join our award-winning editorial team takes us to an entirely new level.”

For editorial outreach at Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality, please contact Sam at sam.oches@informa.com .

About Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality

Nation's Restaurant News (NRN) is the premier source of business information for the foodservice industry. For over 50 years, NRN has served the information and engagement needs of foodservice professionals, offering award-winning content across all mediums with the goal of driving businesses forward. Restaurant Hospitality (RH) is the only national B2B media brand dedicated solely to independent restaurant operators – serving chefs and restaurateurs with hands-on, solutions-focused content that includes tactics and best practices for handling the evolving restaurant world. Nation’s Restaurant News and Restaurant Hospitality are part of the Restaurant & Food Group at Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect and its Restaurant & Food Group

Informa Connect, a division of Informa plc, delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person events, virtual events and digital platforms and services, enabling businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. Within the Restaurant & Food Group, Informa Connect has the largest and most integrated media properties covering the foodservice and supermarket retail industries. The Restaurant & Food Group portfolio consists of Nation’s Restaurant News, Restaurant Hospitality, Food Management, Supermarket News and CREATE - premier brands that connects the entire food and foodservice ecosystem of operators, chefs, retailers, manufacturers, vendors and solutions providers via print and digital media, digital and hybrid content experiences, in-person festivals and conferences, and more. For more information, please visit: restaurant-food.informaconnect.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95c776fd-b42b-4dfd-9827-215b38b7dd1a