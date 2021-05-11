Jacoby Receives Charlie Allen Award for Distinguished Intelligence Service

Fairfax, VA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice Adm. Lowell “Jake” Jacoby, USN (Ret.), has been named the recipient of AFCEA International’s 2021 Charlie Allen Award for Distinguished Intelligence Service. AFCEA International’s highest honor in the intelligence realm, the award recognizes senior-level intelligence professionals with a distinguished record of significant accomplishments and senior leadership supporting the Intelligence Community.

Adm. Jacoby has served in senior leadership positions within the U.S. Defense Department, industry and numerous associations affiliated with the Intelligence Community (IC). Best known as Jake, the admiral led three major commands and was the senior intelligence officer at the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Command, the U.S. Navy and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), he was the senior intelligence officer in the Defense Department with leadership and planning responsibilities for the Secretary of Defense and the Director of National Intelligence. In this position, Adm. Jacoby led 10,000 military and civilian professionals serving in 180 countries, including combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The admiral drove information technology innovation to enhance intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission accomplishments across the Defense Department. He significantly upgraded all-source intelligence reporting from the DIA.

Entering the Navy in 1969, he retired as a vice admiral in 2005 after his tour as the DIA director. He moved into the private sector and continued to serve the intelligence profession. As an executive vice president at CACI, Jake oversaw the company’s strategy and planning across its intelligence, cyberspace and geospatial markets but still found time to stay involved in and advocate for the IC.

Among his contributions to the public and private sector, Jake currently sits on the board of directors of AFCEA International, the board of directors of the National Intelligence University Foundation and the Dean’s Advisory Board for the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland.

AFCEA’s Charlie Allen Award is named after an intelligence professional that served in government for more than 50 years, including over 25 years as a senior government executive. Allen held intelligence and management positions with responsibilities for providing all-source intelligence to cabinet-level officials and as a program manager under the Director of National Intelligence. He is a nationally recognized expert in counterterrorism, homeland security, warning intelligence and information sharing.

Adm. Jacoby joins a long and distinguished list of Allen Award winners, including Susan M. Gordon, former principal deputy director of national intelligence; Chris Inglis, former deputy NSA director; and Maureen Baginski, a former signals intelligence director at the NSA and executive assistant director of intelligence at the FBI.

Adm. Jacoby will accept the award during the AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium on May 25-27.

